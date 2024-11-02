Media This is who will stop the monster that is Ilia Topuria

I don't think anyone at FW has anything for him. I think he's even a problem for Islam as Islam is chinny and has equal reach. Enters the pocket a lot and engages in risky boxing echanges.

But Bellator is folding and there is one guy who was put on this earth to be a nightmare for Topuria and his boxing heavy style which is only susceptible to kicks.

A guy who has even better grappling, 4 inches of reach advantage, is next to impossible to hit cleanly, and is the probably the best kicker at LW.

ilia-topuria-jai-herbert.gif


nurmagomedov-usman-nurmagomedov.gif


 
Just seems stupid to make this post and then the big reveal is someone one weight class above? BAN
 
fortheo said:
You post a lot about the Nurmagonedovs and that camp. I feel like this is a dream fight for you, but personally I don't see it ever happening. There's a lot of obstacles in the way at the moment, but......who knows
Of course. They have produced that last two legitimate #1 p4p fighters in the UFC, and there isn't any obstacles.

Usman recently said he'll be in the UFC as soon as Islam moves up within the next 2 years and is teasing an announcement.

A fight with Ilia is inevitable as Ilia is pressing hard to move up.

mbeethoven said:
Just seems stupid to make this post and then the big reveal is someone one weight class above? BAN
Ilia is already talking about moving up, so legit.
 
Last edited:
fortheo said:
You post a lot about the Nurmagonedovs and that camp. I feel like this is a dream fight for you, but personally I don't see it ever happening. There's a lot of obstacles in the way at the moment, but......who knows
I think there are many in the UFC 145 that can beat ilia.
 
Is it just me or does Topuria have a bad habit of dropping his back hand when throwing a left hook? Look at the Holloway KO, also drops his right hand.
 
MarioLemieux said:
Of course. They have produced that last two legitimate #1 p4p fighters in the UFC, and there isn't any obstacles.

Usman recently said he'll be in the UFC as soon as Islam moves up within the next 2 years and is teasing an announcement.

A fight with Ilia is inevitable as Ilia is pressing hard to move up.
2 years itself is an obstacle. A lot can change in 2 years. They are in different divisions and organizations at the moment. It is a fun match to think about though, so I understand where you're coming from.
 
fortheo said:
2 years itself is an obstacle. A lot can change in 2 years. They are in different divisions and organizations at the moment. It is a fun match to think about though, so I understand where you're coming from.
Dana said he wants Illia to clear out the contenders at FW before he moves up so that would probably line up time wise.

I think Ilia goes undefeated at FW and moves up after a few more defences.
 
AL-Tappo McSnappo said:
70/30 chance for Volk, O'Malley as long as he keeps the distance right, even Yair.
Umar can beat him too from 135.
To me only Umar sounds possible. Hed maul Malley and Yair with gnp. Volk rematch Id be shocked if Volk pulled it off but I guess I shouldnt be considering Volk is all time great. So you gotta give him at least some sort of a chance.
 
