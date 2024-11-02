MarioLemieux
I don't think anyone at FW has anything for him. I think he's even a problem for Islam as Islam is chinny and has equal reach. Enters the pocket a lot and engages in risky boxing echanges.
But Bellator is folding and there is one guy who was put on this earth to be a nightmare for Topuria and his boxing heavy style which is only susceptible to kicks.
A guy who has even better grappling, 4 inches of reach advantage, is next to impossible to hit cleanly, and is the probably the best kicker at LW.
