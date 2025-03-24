  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

This is the single greatest comedy scene of all time

I dunno why Naked Gun 2 is considered so inferior to the first one, I think they're both hilarious

 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,119
Messages
57,074,655
Members
175,527
Latest member
Dagoberto

Share this page

Back
Top