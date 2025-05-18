This is the result of years of rank squatting finally being clot busted and fed to young hungry fighters. Who is next?

We all saw these guys only fight eachother or other OLD washed guys like Cowboy, Masvidal, RDA, and Robbie Lawler


The image below sums it up pretty succinctly.



GrMgfRJWAAADY4O.jpeg




What other divisions are at the breaking point WW recently trainwrecked into?




I welcome all answers opinions and feedback, my offering is 155/145


I loved watching the wars between Gaethje, Poirier, Chandler and Charles.

But Arman, Ilia and Paddy are leading the charge and now that the old guard is mainly 35+ and with 20+ UFC fights an 30+ mma fights, I think that father time is likely to come collecting.


Justin and Dustin both actually defended their ranks over Fiziev and BSD respectively, which held off the charge at that time and prolonged their stay at the top, but that credit is running out.

Guys are lining up to call out Gaethje now that the Ilia vs Charles fight is booked.
Arman and Paddy both called Justin out in podcasts this week


Also in the line of fire:

Max and Volk, Brian Ortega, Josh Emmett, Bryce Mitchell.


This is the way it goes, and it is always happening, but it feels like there is a pretty clear generational shift going on now and it is somewhat overdue because of excessive rank squatting.


It's good in a way. The sport is desperately in need of fresh meat, new contenders and new generation of stars.



MW too. The Izzy era is over and I think that wave is likely to pull out Strickland, Vittoria and Cannonier, Costa ... Bobby Knuckles.
 
Yeah, I made the same point several times today...and made the point 5 years ago. Colby got all kinds of heat for beating old guys, but Burns, Belal, Edwards and Usman did the same thing. Wins over RDA, Lawler, Maia, Nate Diaz, Masvidal while not fighting each other until they had to.
 
mkt said:
Yeah, I made the same point several times today...and made the point 5 years ago. Colby got all kinds of heat for beating old guys, but Burns, Belal, Edwards and Usman did the same thing. Wins over RDA, Lawler, Maia, Nate Diaz, Masvidal while not fighting each other until they had to.
It's the UFC business model, why can't more people see it.
 
Who exactly is rank squatting?
 
LW for sure. So long as illa fights often, if he actually REALLY fights a lot like 2-3 times a year he can pass islama defense record easily
 
It's how the sport goes on and always did. The young feed upon the old to grow their own stars.

They almost screwed this one up, the rank squatting went on for way too long. If a guy like Dustin has some sense and retires before he starts losing it's a lost opportunity for younger contenders to get a big name on their records.
 
These Brazilian MMA bloggers have fucked up the rankings for years. Nothing but casuals.

But honestly giving the whole thing to Zuckerberg isn't going to make things better.
 
Yeah they like to protect prospects (if they like them) and Top 5 guys only fighting Top 5 guys.

Age is such a factor in the sport. Everyone is now 5 years older than they were in 2020 think about that.
 
UFC's ranking formula to base matchmaking and guys who pick opponents carefully for "smart career moves" are creating these ranking bubbles. WW has to be the worst right now. Guys like Burns get punished for taking on killers while you have Colby and Usman chilling not fighting.

WW has Shavkat, Buckley, Brady, Islam, Morales now who all probably deserve a title shot. Then you have 3 former champs in Usman, Belal, Leon. Then title contenders like Garry/Colby/Wonderboy/Neal.

The only way to fix this mess is force all guys to fight 3x a year, do a tournament and see who comes on top. This is getting wild.
 
Tweak896 said:
UFC's ranking formula to base matchmaking and guys who pick opponents carefully for "smart career moves" are creating these ranking bubbles. WW has to be the worst right now. Guys like Burns get punished for taking on killers while you have Colby and Usman chilling not fighting.

WW has Shavkat, Buckley, Brady, Islam, Morales now who all probably deserve a title shot. Then you have 3 former champs in Usman, Belal, Leon. Then title contenders like Garry/Colby/Wonderboy/Neal.

The only way to fix this mess is force all guys to fight 3x a year, do a tournament and see who comes on top. This is getting wild.
Right now, with Conor irrelevant and Jones already halfway out the door, now is the perfect time for Dana to draw lines in the sand with the fighters. No more double-standards or favoritism, let's get back to the brand and away from the diva shit. You'll defend the title when I want, or you won't have one.

That being said.. the current crop of champs in Ankalaev, Aspinall, DDP, Merab and JDM all seem like the take-on-all-comers type of fighters and company men. I believe they'd all toe the line provided they are healthy, and would all not try to squat on the belt if they were hurt. That's a good starting point.

So, I think JDM is the perfect champ for 170lbs right now as that division is about to go through a very quick transition.
 
Nah they just got old
 
PeterGriffin said:
Right now, with Conor irrelevant and Jones already halfway out the door, now is the perfect time for Dana to draw lines in the sand with the fighters. No more double-standards or favoritism, let's get back to the brand and away from the diva shit. You'll defend the title when I want, or you won't have one.

That being said.. the current crop of champs in Ankalaev, Aspinall, DDP, Merab and JDM all seem like the take-on-all-comers type of fighters and company men. I believe they'd all toe the line provided they are healthy, and would all not try to squat on the belt if they were hurt. That's a good starting point.

So, I think JDM is the perfect champ for 170lbs right now as that division is about to go through a very quick transition.
That's a very good point about the state of the UFC today, they can use the current crop to force new rules and not have to deal with losing a star. Definitely have to figure out the Jones situation. I don't mind if champs are dull if they defend more often. I hope also a ranking rework happens.
 
