This is the result of years of rank squatting finally being clot busted and fed to young hungry fighters. Who is next?

We all saw these guys only fight eachother or other OLD washed guys like Cowboy, Masvidal, RDA, and Robbie LawlerThe image below sums it up pretty succinctly.What other divisions are at the breaking point WW recently trainwrecked into?I welcome all answers opinions and feedback, my offering is 155/145I loved watching the wars between Gaethje, Poirier, Chandler and Charles.But Arman, Ilia and Paddy are leading the charge and now that the old guard is mainly 35+ and with 20+ UFC fights an 30+ mma fights, I think that father time is likely to come collecting.Justin and Dustin both actually defended their ranks over Fiziev and BSD respectively, which held off the charge at that time and prolonged their stay at the top, but that credit is running out.Guys are lining up to call out Gaethje now that the Ilia vs Charles fight is booked.Arman and Paddy both called Justin out in podcasts this weekAlso in the line of fire:Max and Volk, Brian Ortega, Josh Emmett, Bryce Mitchell.This is the way it goes, and it is always happening, but it feels like there is a pretty clear generational shift going on now and it is somewhat overdue because of excessive rank squatting.It's good in a way. The sport is desperately in need of fresh meat, new contenders and new generation of stars.MW too. The Izzy era is over and I think that wave is likely to pull out Strickland, Vittoria and Cannonier, Costa ... Bobby Knuckles.