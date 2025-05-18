This is the result of yeara of rank squatting finally being clot busted and fed to young hungry fighters. Who is next?

jeff7b9

jeff7b9

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jan 20, 2013
Messages
29,397
Reaction score
52,288
We all saw these guys only fight eachother or other OLD washed guys like Cowboy, Masvidal, RDA, and Robbie Lawler


The image below sums it up pretty succinctly.



GrMgfRJWAAADY4O.jpeg




What other divisions are at the breaking point WW recently trainwrecked into?




I welcome all answers opinions and feedback, my offering is 155/145


I loved watching the wars between Gaethje, Poirier, Chandler and Charles.

But Arman, Ilia and Paddy are leading the charge and now that the old guard is mainly 35+ and with 20+ UFC fights an 30+ mma fights, I think that father time is likely to come collecting.


Justin and Dustin both actually defended their ranks over Fiziev and BSD respectively, which held off the charge at that time and prolonged their stay at the top, but that credit is running out.

Guys are lining up to call out Gaethje now that the Ilia vs Charles fight is booked.
Arman and Paddy both called Justin out in podcasts this week


Also in the line of fire:

Max and Volk, Brian Ortega, Josh Emmett, Bryce Mitchell.


This is the way it goes, and it is always happening, but it feels like there is a pretty clear generational shift going on now and it is somewhat overdue because of excessive rank squatting.


It's good in a way. The sport is desperately in need of fresh meat, new contenders and new generation of stars.



MW too. The Izzy era is over and I think that wave is likely to pull out Strickland, Vittoria and Cannonier, Costa ... Bobby Knuckles.
 
  • Like
Reactions: mkt
There not rank squatting it's by design. The ufc are cashing in on there investments, no is the the time to cash them out
 
jeff7b9 said:
We all saw these guys only fight eachother or other OLD washed guys like Cowboy, Masvidal, RDA, and Robbie Lawler


The image below sums it up pretty succinctly.



View attachment 1095554




What other divisions are at the breaking point WW recently trainwrecked into?




I welcome all answers opinions and feedback, my offering is 155/145


I loved watching the wars between Gaethje, Poirier, Chandler and Charles.

But Arman, Ilia and Paddy are leading the charge and now that the old guard is mainly 35+ and with 20+ UFC fights an 30+ mma fights, I think that father time is likely to come collecting.


Justin and Dustin both actually defended their ranks over Fiziev and BSD respectively, which held off the charge at that time and prolonged their stay at the top, but that credit is running out.

Guys are lining up to call out Gaethje now that the Ilia vs Charles fight is booked.
Arman and Paddy both called Justin out in podcasts this week


Also in the line of fire:

Max and Volk, Brian Ortega, Josh Emmett, Bryce Mitchell.


This is the way it goes, and it is always happening, but it feels like there is a pretty clear generational shift going on now and it is somewhat overdue because of excessive rank squatting.


It's good in a way. The sport is desperately in need of fresh meat, new contenders and new generation of stars.



MW too. The Izzy era is over and I think that wave is likely to pull out Strickland, Vittoria and Cannonier, Costa ... Bobby Knuckles.
Click to expand...
Yeah, I made the same point several times today...and made the point 5 years ago. Colby got all kinds of heat for beating old guys, but Burns, Belal, Edwards and Usman did the same thing. Wins over RDA, Lawler, Maia, Nate Diaz, Masvidal while not fighting each other until they had to.
 
mkt said:
Yeah, I made the same point several times today...and made the point 5 years ago. Colby got all kinds of heat for beating old guys, but Burns, Belal, Edwards and Usman did the same thing. Wins over RDA, Lawler, Maia, Nate Diaz, Masvidal while not fighting each other until they had to.
Click to expand...
It's the UFC business model, why can't more people see it.
 
WW is finally going through a deserved Renaissance after we had to sit through not one but two Masvidal title fights.
 
Who exactly is rank squatting?
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

R
What's up with the "narrative" of Islam avoiding Ilia?
2
Replies
28
Views
724
markg171
markg171
R
Ilia and Islam... it just doesn't add up
2
Replies
37
Views
732
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
R
What does Islam need to do to please you?
7 8 9
Replies
162
Views
4K
OmegaRugal
O
R
Ilia is the favorite vs any LW but [...]?
2
Replies
33
Views
729
hswrestler
hswrestler
BowserJr
The Islam Conundrum
2
Replies
22
Views
816
Karate Kid
Karate Kid

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,945
Messages
57,313,148
Members
175,635
Latest member
Kadooshi

Share this page

Back
Top