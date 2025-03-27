This is the only time Ive seen Wladimir throw a right hand like Mike Tyson (2:00)

Intermission
And he did it well. The thumbnail is the shot.
I would like to say that Pulev has maybe a goat chin for still standing up.
Strange that Wladimir didnt go for these types of shots more often. I always thought he just didnt have the flexibility, but the man is far more capable than what his style has led one to believe
