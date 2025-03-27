This is the only time Ive seen Wladimir throw a right hand like Mike Tyson (2:00)

And he did it well. The thumbnail is the shot.

I would like to say that Pulev has maybe a goat chin for still standing up.

Strange that Wladimir didnt go for these types of shots more often. I always thought he just didnt have the flexibility, but the man is far more capable than what his style has led one to believe


 
most aesthetically pleasing hw vs wlad lol, fought stiff and scared, hard to nail a guy in a perpetual panic
damn pulev was a sucker for that left hook
 
