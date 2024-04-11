Crime This is the most insane story --- Eclipse

Sounds like this crazy bitch must have been pretty successful. Driving a Porsche in her 20s? Nice.
 
Weird framing for that story.
I've met a couple of astrologists (funnily enough they used computer software to generate their horoscopes, and it needed patching for the millennium bug), but none of them actually believed their own bullshit. A lot of theatre.
Be surprised if the murder suicide was related to her predictions and not personal drama.
 
So she puts her kids in the passenger side seat. The 9 year old held the younger child. And the mom pushes them out a moving vehicle. And then crashes herself at 100 miles an hour.

Unbelievable. And the 9 year old survived but likely traumatized.
 
