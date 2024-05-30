This is the MMA scene in Romania

Some fat guy beating the shit out of two bimbos in the largest MMA promotion company in Romania.



We also have Nicolae Negumereanu, a guy with probably one of the worst stricking technique in UFC.



This is why I am glad even when I hear of matchmaking like Nick Diaz vs Luque. At least it's something.



Maybe Dana White will watch this and forget about his slapping competition.

There are more money here. Man vs women, fattie vs skinies, you can bring midgets... WWE hybrid.



In all fairness, his cardio is better than Ngannou's in the first Stipe fight.



