This is the MMA scene in Romania

You're only winning if someone is losing.
Some fat guy beating the shit out of two bimbos in the largest MMA promotion company in Romania.

We also have Nicolae Negumereanu, a guy with probably one of the worst stricking technique in UFC.

This is why I am glad even when I hear of matchmaking like Nick Diaz vs Luque. At least it's something.

Maybe Dana White will watch this and forget about his slapping competition.
There are more money here. Man vs women, fattie vs skinies, you can bring midgets... WWE hybrid.

In all fairness, his cardio is better than Ngannou's in the first Stipe fight.

 
I was expecting a post about that Aline girl who fights in EFC and makes money in Only fans
 
TheNinja said:
UFC forum?
"Maybe Dana White will watch this and forget about his slapping competition."

Dana White = UFC

Three Suredawggers and a mod (the ref).
 
That's pretty fucked. When I see a man hit a woman I'm gonna give him the beating of his life yet these guys are cheering it on ??
 
Those girls have more balls than that butterball in the cage with them.
 
Lycandroid said:
That's pretty fucked. When I see a man hit a woman I'm gonna give him the beating of his life yet these guys are cheering it on ??
How you gonna do that after eating 9 cans of ravioli?
Limit Smasher said:
Is that Alex Lungu?
Nope, but Lungu fought for this promotion years ago.
It is some random moron that has become a semi-celebrity, from what I've heard, after a drunk interview on the news and a street fight.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Take notes Dana.

That shit was fucking awesome.
Right?
Bring midgets, also.
Imagine a midget uppercut a woman in her vagina.
"Fill the room with vagina uppercuts!"?
Or Henry Cejudo vs a very tall female basketball player.
 
