HE DIDNT EVEN TOUCH THE EYE BALL,JUST THE SIDE OF HIS EYE
View attachment 1118120
it looked bad because gane kind of pushed it in,but no eye ball contactOn the replay, that looked pretty bad.
Surprised his right eye was working because his finger looked deep as Hel in that one, too.
Tom got 3 Stooge'd.
But Tom was holding his right eye.You purposely omitted the part when they showed his finger deep in that left eye.