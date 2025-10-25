Media THIS IS NOT AN EYE POKE(OR REALLY LIGHT ONE)

Post the start of the poke, not both fingers deep in socket.
 
L0ki said:
On the replay, that looked pretty bad.

Surprised his right eye was working because his finger looked deep as Hel in that one, too.

Tom got 3 Stooge'd.
it looked bad because gane kind of pushed it in,but no eye ball contact
 
I think its both.

Its a bad eye poke, and Tom took the way out.

It sucks
 
Nah man i agreed at first but he digs in for a while and the scrape that can mess up an eyeball.

Def wasn't knuckle deep like tom said tho.
 
It got raked on his right eye and then pushed further in on his left.

I've seen worse but it probably impaired him and you can't afford that against someone like Gane.
 
