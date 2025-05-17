This is McGregors easiest path to LW title in years

Poatan

Poatan

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Sep 17, 2021
Messages
612
Reaction score
1,247
Ilia ja Charles are both great match ups for him and i can see him knocking them both out in 1-2 rounds. If he wants to come back he will get immeadiate title shot and becomes champion. Against Islam its 60/40 in favor of Conor is hes motivated to train. Ilia and Charles are both easy work.
 
robin-williams.png
 
Conor hasn’t won an MMA fight in over 5 years and was ko’d in his last 2 fights. it would be pretty retarded to let him anywhere near a title shot.
 
Topuria and Oliveira are good matchups for McGregor? That's news to me.

Considering hes been choked out by a BJJ guy and hes been knocked out by a slugger, I would think the blue print for those two to beat him would be rather straight forward.

They are another class of fighter, and would beat Connor even in his prime.
 
Poatan said:
Ilia ja Charles are both great match ups for him and i can see him knocking them both out in 1-2 rounds. If he wants to come back he will get immeadiate title shot and becomes champion. Against Islam its 60/40 in favor of Conor is hes motivated to train. Ilia and Charles are both easy work.
Click to expand...
Genuinely curious how either are a good stylistic matchup for him.
 
Conor’s easiest path to a LW title was through Tony or Chandler & them ships have sailed
 
I thought Conor vs Hooker or Chandler would be about his level right now. Prime Conor, I agree.
 
markantony20 said:
Genuinely curious how either are a good stylistic matchup for him.
Click to expand...
Ilia is short striker and McGregor would piece him up. Charles has no wrestling to take Conor down or his back and gets dropped every fight 2-3 times. Hes even easier than Topuria
 
It will take an opponent Conor really believes he can beat to get him back in the octagon. He'd be lucky if his gas tank lasts past the second round, and looking bad will be on his mind from the walk out onwards.

I think the UFC should 100% exploit Conor for one more decent selling PPV and then send him to BKFC to be a stepping-stone there. Fuck him. Or maybe give him Belal in his swan song and we can all watch Conor get dry-humped for 25 minutes and battered by the most-ridiculed fighter in the UFC.

From the UFC's standpoint, had Conor been more professional he could have easily racked up another 4-5 massive selling PPV's had he just stayed active. People weren't buying the PPV's to watch him win a belt, they just wanted to watch him. The UFC should be pissed at him, and rightfully so.

So the So give the casual MMA idiots their benjamin's worth and feed this clown to someone who's deserving of it. Max or Mike do fit the bill nicely. I would love to see Holloway earn a massive payday in his final fight(s), and a rematch with Conor at LW doesn't really affect the divisional rankings or UFC's title plans.

It's a fan-friendly fight, and you know for sure Max would take it.
 
Can Conor even make 155? Can he even keep his life/sobriety together long enough to get a legitimate training camp? He's also 36 years old. His reflexes aren't what they used to be.

Even if he got in sober, got in shape, and made 155, I don't think he could beat Topuria.
 
Poatan said:
Ilia ja Charles are both great match ups for him and i can see him knocking them both out in 1-2 rounds. If he wants to come back he will get immeadiate title shot and becomes champion. Against Islam its 60/40 in favor of Conor is hes motivated to train. Ilia and Charles are both easy work.
Click to expand...
You know it's 2025, right?
 
Poatan said:
Ilia is short striker and McGregor would piece him up. Charles has no wrestling to take Conor down or his back and gets dropped every fight 2-3 times. Hes even easier than Topuria
Click to expand...
See above
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Kaiokenrye24
LW is better w/Topuria
Replies
18
Views
475
Doctor Grudge
Doctor Grudge
W
Which LW/155 matchups do you think are stylistically the worst for Ilia Topuria?
Replies
17
Views
603
Vigfree
Vigfree
R
Ilia and Islam... it just doesn't add up
2
Replies
37
Views
702
KO Shotz
KO Shotz
R
What does Islam need to do to please you?
7 8 9
Replies
162
Views
4K
OmegaRugal
O
Pechan
Sorry but this whole Islam thing was always nonsense
Replies
5
Views
240
Dr. Rose
Dr. Rose

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,888
Messages
57,308,920
Members
175,632
Latest member
JanineArek

Share this page

Back
Top