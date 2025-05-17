This is McGregors easiest path to LW title in years

It will take an opponent Conor really believes he can beat to get him back in the octagon. He'd be lucky if his gas tank lasts past the second round, and looking bad will be on his mind from the walk out onwards.



I think the UFC should 100% exploit Conor for one more decent selling PPV and then send him to BKFC to be a stepping-stone there. Fuck him. Or maybe give him Belal in his swan song and we can all watch Conor get dry-humped for 25 minutes and battered by the most-ridiculed fighter in the UFC.



From the UFC's standpoint, had Conor been more professional he could have easily racked up another 4-5 massive selling PPV's had he just stayed active. People weren't buying the PPV's to watch him win a belt, they just wanted to watch him. The UFC should be pissed at him, and rightfully so.



So the So give the casual MMA idiots their benjamin's worth and feed this clown to someone who's deserving of it. Max or Mike do fit the bill nicely. I would love to see Holloway earn a massive payday in his final fight(s), and a rematch with Conor at LW doesn't really affect the divisional rankings or UFC's title plans.



It's a fan-friendly fight, and you know for sure Max would take it.