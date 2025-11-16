This is ilia’s fault

Funny how ilia coming up in weight ruins 3 weight classes at once



Basically makes 145 have a paper champ (Volk because of Ilia even though Volk is great) Ilia has no one to actually fight for the 155 belt because of course Islam bounces like a bitch up to 170, and 170 basically has the same thing that happened to 145 happen to it but now Islam just slides in and assumes his role as champ





If Islam can replicate his success from 155 at 170 I’ll be very surprised. He will figure out what BJ figured out soon enough and just may vacate the belt before defending it against a 170 pounder who cuts weight and is very skilled.



Brady’s been knocked out of contention, which woulda been a favorable matchup for Islam and he’s got a slew of young long huge strikers who just may be strong enough to basically push the takedown off with one hand and then be long enough to punch him with the other



See Khabib would have never done this, I respect Islam for actually doing so and fighting.