This is ilia’s fault

FilipEmoFights

FilipEmoFights

Funny how ilia coming up in weight ruins 3 weight classes at once

Basically makes 145 have a paper champ (Volk because of Ilia even though Volk is great) Ilia has no one to actually fight for the 155 belt because of course Islam bounces like a bitch up to 170, and 170 basically has the same thing that happened to 145 happen to it but now Islam just slides in and assumes his role as champ


If Islam can replicate his success from 155 at 170 I’ll be very surprised. He will figure out what BJ figured out soon enough and just may vacate the belt before defending it against a 170 pounder who cuts weight and is very skilled.

Brady’s been knocked out of contention, which woulda been a favorable matchup for Islam and he’s got a slew of young long huge strikers who just may be strong enough to basically push the takedown off with one hand and then be long enough to punch him with the other

See Khabib would have never done this, I respect Islam for actually doing so and fighting.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
of course Islam bounces like a bitch up to 170, and 170 basically has the same thing that happened to 145 happen to it but now Islam just slides in and assumes his role as champ


See Khabib would have never done this, I respect Islam for actually doing so and fighting.
Speaking out both sides of your mouth.
 
VinceArch said:
Speaking out both sides of your mouth.
He looks “scared” of Ilia, but being realistic for Ilia to go up to 170 would be too big of a stretch. Ilia was the only fight left at Lightweight for Islam so I kinda get it
 
FilipEmoFights said:
Basically makes 145 have a paper champ (Volk because of Ilia even though Volk is great) Ilia has no one to actually fight for the 155 belt because of course Islam bounces like a bitch up to 170, and 170 basically has the same thing that happened to 145 happen to it but now Islam just slides in and assumes his role as champ
The plan was always to become ww double champ.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
He looks “scared” of Ilia, but being realistic for Ilia to go up to 170 would be too big of a stretch. Ilia was the only fight left at Lightweight for Islam so I kinda get it
Islam had mentioned WAY before Ilia was ever even champion at 145, that his plan was to break the record at LW and then move up. Just because Ilia started chirping away and the gullible bought it, doesn't mean that Islam is scared of him. He was preparing for his 4th defense and then going up a weight class. That's it.
 
Toppy is not a hoe. We've never seen Ilia with menz in a bubbling bath-tub frenzy. :oops:



 
FilipEmoFights said:
Funny how ilia coming up in weight ruins 3 weight classes at once

Basically makes 145 have a paper champ (Volk because of Ilia even though Volk is great) Ilia has no one to actually fight for the 155 belt because of course Islam bounces like a bitch up to 170, and 170 basically has the same thing that happened to 145 happen to it but now Islam just slides in and assumes his role as champ


If Islam can replicate his success from 155 at 170 I’ll be very surprised. He will figure out what BJ figured out soon enough and just may vacate the belt before defending it against a 170 pounder who cuts weight and is very skilled.

Brady’s been knocked out of contention, which woulda been a favorable matchup for Islam and he’s got a slew of young long huge strikers who just may be strong enough to basically push the takedown off with one hand and then be long enough to punch him with the other

See Khabib would have never done this, I respect Islam for actually doing so and fighting.
Islam is a star, ilia is not, Islam needed his double championshib belts not give another 145 guy a chance. ilia run away from Movsar and Arman, ilia is chicken shit.

 
Ilia overplayed his hand, now he fights Arman after Arman destroys Hooker. lol. Ilia has no claim to anything and now 50% of people who wanted Ilia vs Islam don't really care as Islam is a monster who is not dropping weight ever again. Jack was so much weaker than Islam, its really scary.
 
FilipEmoFights said:
Funny how ilia coming up in weight ruins 3 weight classes at once

Basically makes 145 have a paper champ (Volk because of Ilia even though Volk is great) Ilia has no one to actually fight for the 155 belt because of course Islam bounces like a bitch up to 170, and 170 basically has the same thing that happened to 145 happen to it but now Islam just slides in and assumes his role as champ


If Islam can replicate his success from 155 at 170 I’ll be very surprised. He will figure out what BJ figured out soon enough and just may vacate the belt before defending it against a 170 pounder who cuts weight and is very skilled.

Brady’s been knocked out of contention, which woulda been a favorable matchup for Islam and he’s got a slew of young long huge strikers who just may be strong enough to basically push the takedown off with one hand and then be long enough to punch him with the other

See Khabib would have never done this, I respect Islam for actually doing so and fighting.
I see all three divisions as fine...what has been ruined?

145 does have a paper champ, but so what...many champs have vacated, and their previous divisions have moved on. Volk is probably done fairly soon and there are still good opponents for him as he has only beaten three of the current top ten. Evloev and Murphy are two solid options.

Charles is the only LW Ilia has beaten, so he has *plenty* of work to do there. If Hooker beats Arman next week, then make the overhyped Ilia-Paddy fight...if Arman wins, let Ilia pick his opponent for all I care. Either way, Q1 2026 for a defense...Ilia has fought once in the last 12 months...let's get LW moving.

JDM is the only WW Islam has beaten, so the possibilities are endless for him too. Defending multiple times at WW is the best thing he can do for his legacy (which seems to be a priority for him) as amassing several defenses in two divisions would put him in a class of his own.
 
Hunter went to visit Islam in Dagestan asking him to move up. Islam agreed on the condition if Belal loses the belt to Jack.

Suprised this is not common knowledge.
 
Blame Shavkat being injury prone like hes Derrick Rose. Belal vs JDM happened because Shavkat got injured
 
I feel kinda sorry for Ilia. He moved up for a "all-or-nothing" fight against Islam and now he'll probably need to face Arman, who's not exactly a "star" but not an easy fight either.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Perfect example of the butterfly effect
If Jon Jones didn't move up to HW, Aspinall would've never got poked in the eye by Gane.
If Ngannou never left the UFC, Jon Jones would still be a LHW fighter. Ironically, Jones vs Poatan would've been the biggest PPV matchup of the decade in this timeline.

Gotta love the Butterfly Effect
 
MRT said:
I see all three divisions as fine...what has been ruined?

145 does have a paper champ, but so what...many champs have vacated, and their previous divisions have moved on. Volk is probably done fairly soon and there are still good opponents for him as he has only beaten three of the current top ten. Evloev and Murphy are two solid options.

Charles is the only LW Ilia has beaten, so he has *plenty* of work to do there. If Hooker beats Arman next week, then make the overhyped Ilia-Paddy fight...if Arman wins, let Ilia pick his opponent for all I care. Either way, Q1 2026 for a defense...Ilia has fought once in the last 12 months...let's get LW moving.

JDM is the only WW Islam has beaten, so the possibilities are endless for him too. Defending multiple times at WW is the best thing he can do for his legacy (which seems to be a priority for him) as amassing several defenses in two divisions would put him in a class of his own.
GOATpuria has beaten 3 LWs, Max (a LW fighting at FW), Herbert and Charles
 
Topuria allegedly had to move up, vacating the belt, that probably has very little to do with Makachev moving up...i mean he moved up to fight the champion above, he would get very little credit from beating another 145lbs champion, remember he already beat Volk twice? the #1 P4P guy at the time...

The only thing that would ruin multiple divisions is if they are dumb enough to make Topuria vs Makhachev at 170lbs and Topuria wins, that fight must happen at 155lbs.

The whole vacating before moving up thing so there are no more champ champs comes from the UFC.
Neck&Neck said:
GOATpuria has beaten 3 LWs, Max (a LW fighting at FW), Herbert and Charles
Every FW is a LW or WW fighting at FW, not sure about your point there... Topuria has more LW fights than Holloway.
 
