This is how the #UFC will close out 2025! 👇🔝🙌🤩🙏🤞

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process.
More info here
I'm pretty sure that Top vs. a sack of rancid grain would sell out MSG and generate a $10M-$12M gate. Paddy or Arman won't make that much of a difference. They're not going to get close to the $17M Alvarez vs. McGregor gate either way. The evidence that Paddy's a major draw is thin, and even at the high end of optimism he's not getting any significant number of Irish nationals to fly over and bid up ticket prices like McGregor did.