This is how the #UFC will close out 2025! 👇🔝🙌🤩🙏🤞

UFC probably wouldn't give Evloev a titleshot after pulling out with injury. Also not sure they want to end the year with Arman in the same way they started with him. Still what a boring line up.
 
Top vs Paddy is selling out MSG in November
 
Top vs Paddy is selling out MSG in November
I'm pretty sure that Top vs. a sack of rancid grain would sell out MSG and generate a $10M-$12M gate. Paddy or Arman won't make that much of a difference. They're not going to get close to the $17M Alvarez vs. McGregor gate either way. The evidence that Paddy's a major draw is thin, and even at the high end of optimism he's not getting any significant number of Irish nationals to fly over and bid up ticket prices like McGregor did.
 
