This is going to sound silly but

Matt Brown's Elbow

Matt Brown's Elbow

Is it just me or does Yoel Romero kinda remind you of a Baki character? Mans a walking science experiment. From what I can gather through various videos and interviews he in 2011 broke his neck. If he were a normal man it could have killed him..but the muscles in his neck and traps were so strong they kind of held his head in place. Then he had fusion surgery on a few of the disks is his neck, you can see the scar in the picture I have included and what kind of surgery I think he had. Also an example of the traps and neck bones becoming more prominent in a young woman who had a similar surgery. Strangely he seems to have gained a stronger and more stable neck...I mean his traps are ridiculous they reach his ears. We all know about the infamous UFC doctor saying to the UFC "where did you find this guy? The muscles in his eyelids are like 4 times thicker than the average man's" the fact he's like 46 and seemingly impossible to ko as the kinetic force is distributed through his whole body rather than just his head and neck. Does the fused neck help him absorb a shot? Discuss my sherbros
 

He even runs like an anime character. His head is still like a chicken's head

vo6Xgm.gif
 
Please be my guest lol.

I've been high while posting too though so I don't judge.
How did you know? 🤔 I think we just became best friends
 

I was going to ask WTF a Baki is but then I saw TS's av and username and reminded myself of possibly the best KO I've seen, so I can't really talk shit.
 
Idk that the fused neck protects against KOs, it might, but it has long been said that stronger neck/trap/jaw muscles help against it to some degree. Idk the science, just things I've read a thousand times over the years.
 
It's interesting that he got knocked out for the first and only time in his 5th fight as a 34 year old, then got neck surgery immediately after and never got knocked out again.

Certainly gives some credence to what I would usually call a broscience theory
 
I was going to ask WTF a Baki is but then I saw TS's av and username and reminded myself of possibly the best KO I've seen, so I can't really talk shit.
Baki is an underground, MMA no holds barred, fighting anime. Most of if not all characters have extraordinary superhuman feats and abilities.
 
Now that I did read the OP, I think you're on to something. It's not like he hasn't been hit as hard since the Feijao fight, there's one where he took a flush headkick to the back of his head and it didn't even drop him.
Thanks man. I spent a few hours researching the topic yesterday. It's interesting to say the least. Also, I would like to know what my fellow sherdog broskis think about the subject.
 
For all of the amazing things we can say about Yoel and his old crazy shredded ass, he couldnt pull the trigger enough in big fights. Probably the 'best looking fighter' who never won the big one.
 
I think he's on to something.

If Overeem had gotten his neck fused, he would be undefeated.
 
I think a strong neck and upper shoulders are a massive underrated aspect of a great chin. There are definitely exceptions to this like Condit, but I just can't see how having a more sturdy ass neck wouldn't be beneficial in help preventing your brain doing the rattler.
 
