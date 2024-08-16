This is going to sound silly but

Is it just me or does Yoel Romero kinda remind you of a Baki character? Mans a walking science experiment. From what I can gather through various videos and interviews he in 2011 broke his neck. If he were a normal man it could have killed him..but the muscles in his neck and traps were so strong they kind of held his head in place. Then he had fusion surgery on a few of the disks is his neck, you can see the scar in the picture I have included and what kind of surgery I think he had. Also an example of the traps and neck bones becoming more prominent in a young woman who had a similar surgery. Strangely he seems to have gained a stronger and more stable neck...I mean his traps are ridiculous they reach his ears. We all know about the infamous UFC doctor saying to the UFC "where did you find this guy? The muscles in his eyelids are like 4 times thicker than the average man's" the fact he's like 46 and seemingly impossible to ko as the kinetic force is distributed through his whole body rather than just his head and neck. Does the fused neck help him absorb a shot? Discuss my sherbros