The amount of people that are disappointed that the Trump shooter missed. There are countless people posting on social media that are saying there needs to be more attempts at Donald Trump's life. Even on my very OWN Facebook and twitter feeds. Seemingly normal looking people that are mad at the shooter for missing the shot. And people who are confident that there will be more attempts, some even almost PRAYING that it happens again.



It's not the posts themselves that bother me, but the insane amount of them. There's COUNTLESS posts on social media. You can keep scrolling on Tik Tok all day and your feed will be endless.



I'm sure there are posts even HERE, but thankfully deleted by the moderators.



This is getting scary.