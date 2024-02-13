This is decent heat for store bought ramen

suprah

suprah

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Dec 28, 2023
Messages
284
Reaction score
376
h.JPG

Samyang buldak ramen has about the best kick you can get from store bought ramen I believe and its very good. Any chilli heads on here? Just so you know spicy food has several health benefits including sexual. So eat up and fuck like a beast while enjoying an endorphin rush. BY GAWD

 
200w.gif
 
They have spicier ones than this version. It's ok but it's not great. The spice is a bit artificial tasting and too sweet. It is spicy for the sake of being spicy. My friend really loves it.
 
suprah said:
View attachment 1029266

Samyang buldak ramen has about the best kick you can get from store bought ramen I believe and its very good. Any chilli heads on here? Just so you know spicy food has several health benefits including sexual. So eat up and fuck like a beast while enjoying an endorphin rush. BY GAWD

Click to expand...

Artifical flavored ramen is da best
 
NoSmilez said:
They have spicier ones than this version. It's ok but it's not great. The spice is a bit artificial tasting and too sweet. It is spicy for the sake of being spicy. My friend really loves it.
Click to expand...
What hotter versions are you talking about that sells in grocery stores? Id like to try one.
I got this today with muh walmart sub and dumped jalapenos and pepper flakes in it.
This brand is the best tasting ramen Ive ever ate anywhere btw its not hot tho.

a.JPG
 
decent? it's ridiculously spicy, right up there with daves hot chicken. And it's amazing.

costco business has it, any time I visit, three boxes for sure.
 
u a few years late on this one bruh

but i too love this ramen. the 1x heat level is perfect for me, and the flavor is somehow amazing.

i usually add fried fish cake (어묵), peas, green onions, sometimes shrimp or spam
 
NoSmilez said:
They have spicier ones than this version. It's ok but it's not great. The spice is a bit artificial tasting and too sweet. It is spicy for the sake of being spicy. My friend really loves it.
Click to expand...
wat? samyang ones are spicy as well (pink bag), but budok is killer spicy for store bought ramen. You can go to authentic thai restaurants that arent this spicy.
 
BJ@LW&WW said:
u a few years late on this one bruh

but i too love this ramen. the 1x heat level is perfect for me, and the flavor is somehow amazing.

i usually add fried fish cake (어묵), peas, green onions, sometimes shrimp or spam
Click to expand...
Fried fish cake wtf nasty stuff I can smell it from here
 
chardog said:
wat? samyang ones are spicy as well (pink bag), but budok is killer spicy for store bought ramen. You can go to authentic thai restaurants that arent this spicy.
Click to expand...
they have 2x version of this. Maybe 3x too
 
201000__61379.1681226219.jpg
Koreans make the best ramen oddly enough.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,271
Messages
55,069,424
Members
174,585
Latest member
Wokenwoke

Share this page

Back
Top