This is decent heat for store bought ramen

suprah
Orange Belt
@Orange
- Joined
- Dec 28, 2023
- Messages
- 284
- Reaction score
- 376
View attachment 1029266
Samyang buldak ramen has about the best kick you can get from store bought ramen I believe and its very good. Any chilli heads on here? Just so you know spicy food has several health benefits including sexual. So eat up and fuck like a beast while enjoying an endorphin rush. BY GAWD
What hotter versions are you talking about that sells in grocery stores? Id like to try one.They have spicier ones than this version. It's ok but it's not great. The spice is a bit artificial tasting and too sweet. It is spicy for the sake of being spicy. My friend really loves it.
wat? samyang ones are spicy as well (pink bag), but budok is killer spicy for store bought ramen. You can go to authentic thai restaurants that arent this spicy.They have spicier ones than this version. It's ok but it's not great. The spice is a bit artificial tasting and too sweet. It is spicy for the sake of being spicy. My friend really loves it.
Fried fish cake wtf nasty stuff I can smell it from hereu a few years late on this one bruh
but i too love this ramen. the 1x heat level is perfect for me, and the flavor is somehow amazing.
i usually add fried fish cake (어묵), peas, green onions, sometimes shrimp or spam
they have 2x version of this. Maybe 3x toowat? samyang ones are spicy as well (pink bag), but budok is killer spicy for store bought ramen. You can go to authentic thai restaurants that arent this spicy.
Hes not too bright anyway never said much of relevance on here ever.Fried fish cake wtf nasty stuff I can smell it from here
they have 2x version of this. Maybe 3x too
Koreans make the best ramen oddly enough.