This is called a “prank”

Morning Star said: Honestly Bam was always the least likable person in Jackass for me. Just a bully who could dish it out but couldn't take it. Never found beating up his Dad who was chill and nice to be funny. Click to expand...

Guy has always been a rancid punk. I met him when he was like 12 or something when he did a spot on an old 411 video magazine. (They were vhs haha) Yes. I used to skateboard and I was good. Not great. My strength was just an Ollie. Used to do like Kien Lieu, and Ollie gaps, oil barrels, barricades, etc. Don't try it unless you're good at taking falls and are ok with possible high damage. Fun fact, when Sublime recorded stand by my van I was there skating around. Was at a strip mall I think but was a long time ago. Also I'm too young to watch the video also.