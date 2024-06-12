This is called a “prank”

ipowerslapmywife
This dude never grew up
Yeah fuck that, I'd have to beat his ass. He put all his power into that punch
Also, I'd reciprocate in kind... or more.
Apparently I'm too young to view that video.

I'm 12, what is this?
I’m 12, what is this?
Honestly Bam was always the least likable person in Jackass for me. Just a bully who could dish it out but couldn't take it. Never found beating up his Dad who was chill and nice to be funny.
This dude never grew up
He kinda looks like his dad now
Always liked Knoxville. He seemed friendly funny and ready to die
Did anybody ever really find Jackass funny? I never got it. Knoxville had some funny movies but those were movies not the stunts they were pulling off. Oh, well. Glad to see Steve-O doing well and surprised Bam is still alive.
Guy has always been a rancid punk. I met him when he was like 12 or something when he did a spot on an old 411 video magazine. (They were vhs haha) Yes. I used to skateboard and I was good. Not great. My strength was just an Ollie. Used to do like Kien Lieu, and Ollie gaps, oil barrels, barricades, etc. Don't try it unless you're good at taking falls and are ok with possible high damage. Fun fact, when Sublime recorded stand by my van I was there skating around. Was at a strip mall I think but was a long time ago. Also I'm too young to watch the video also.
Sherbro I'm only 2 years older than him, and I drink/smoke heavily. I don't exercise either. I eat once or twice a day if I can afford it. I don't understand how I look so much younger. Has to be strong pills or other drugs.
Also, I'd reciprocate in kind... or more.
Lmao, Bam fights homeless man . Sad stuff
April, his mum had such a tolerance for nonsense it's still kind of curious. But, women love money so... Hopefully she had enough at some point and left completely. But I heard doctors say teh crazy usually come from teh mumma.
Sherbro I'm only 2 years older than him, and I drink/smoke heavily. I don't exercise either. I eat once or twice a day if I can afford it. I don't understand how I look so much younger. Has to be strong pills or other drugs.