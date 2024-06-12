  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

This is called a “prank”

ipowerslapmywife said:
This dude never grew up
That's supposed to be funny? <6>

Now he looks just like Phil, soon he will finish his transformation into Don Vito

tumblr_lnpgjpuloS1qce3a3o1_500.gif
 
Did anybody ever really find Jackass funny? I never got it. Knoxville had some funny movies but those were movies not the stunts they were pulling off. Oh, well. Glad to see Steve-O doing well and surprised Bam is still alive.
 
DaleBoca said:
I found it funny from beginning to end. I even thought the recent Jackass where they were all old was really good. Just mindless entertainment while watching people do things that I don't have the balls to do.
 
These social media "pranks" remind me of the Prankster Larry snl skit with Christopher Walken.

 
Morning Star said:
Honestly Bam was always the least likable person in Jackass for me. Just a bully who could dish it out but couldn't take it. Never found beating up his Dad who was chill and nice to be funny.
Guy has always been a rancid punk. I met him when he was like 12 or something when he did a spot on an old 411 video magazine. (They were vhs haha) Yes. I used to skateboard and I was good. Not great. My strength was just an Ollie. Used to do like Kien Lieu, and Ollie gaps, oil barrels, barricades, etc. Don't try it unless you're good at taking falls and are ok with possible high damage. Fun fact, when Sublime recorded stand by my van I was there skating around. Was at a strip mall I think but was a long time ago. Also I'm too young to watch the video also.
 
Other said:
Bam is looking pretty haggard these days.

Also, I'd reciprocate in kind... or more.
Sherbro I'm only 2 years older than him, and I drink/smoke heavily. I don't exercise either. I eat once or twice a day if I can afford it. I don't understand how I look so much younger. Has to be strong pills or other drugs.
 
Morning Star said:
April, his mum had such a tolerance for nonsense it's still kind of curious. But, women love money so... Hopefully she had enough at some point and left completely. But I heard doctors say teh crazy usually come from teh mumma.
 
CHUTE_BOXE78 said:
It was definitely a comment regarding his image... but I was also referencing his movie with that comment

Hagmovposter.jpg
 
