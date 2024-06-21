  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

This is bullsh*te

The amount of pullouts from fights lately due to injury, sickness etc etc etc etc is absolutely fuckin preposterous.

I can't remember a time in all of MMA history that this many fighters pulled out if their fights.
A week out, 2 weeks out, hours out of fights.

The last few years it has become a fuckin epidemic for christ sakes.
This shit is really starting to irk me in a way that I can't put into words...and that's saying something since I never shut the fuck up lol.

This is straight up crazy as of late though.
Am I the only one that wants to climb to the mountain top and shake my fusta at the JBG in anger?

It was the Jab and no, I am not a flat earther.
 
It's pretty annoying but what can be done? I'm sure that hard sparring and weight cutting are part of the problem, but what's the solution? I, for one, am in favor of same day weigh ins.
 
I follow basketball too and there are so many injuries to top level guys. I think modern sports demands too much out of athletes and that sets them up for injuries. It’s been ridiculous as of late.
 
