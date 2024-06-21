This is bullsh*te

The amount of pullouts from fights lately due to injury, sickness etc etc etc etc is absolutely fuckin preposterous.I can't remember a time in all of MMA history that this many fighters pulled out if their fights.A week out, 2 weeks out, hours out of fights.The last few years it has become a fuckin epidemic for christ sakes.This shit is really starting to irk me in a way that I can't put into words...and that's saying something since I never shut the fuck up lol.This is straight up crazy as of late though.Am I the only one that wants to climb to the mountain top and shake my fusta at the JBG in anger?