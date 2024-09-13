This is an underwhelming card - first time checking out tomorrow´s card!

I falsely assumed that the Sphere card was gonna be stacked...

The only fight I am looking forward to outside of the main event is obviously a mismatch but I will anyways tune in to watch Diego Lopes KO Ortega within the first 2 mins of the 1st round kind of predictable fight. Don´t see how Ortega can handle Lopes blitz. It is gonna be a quick stoppage you better believe it
 
Two big title fights is pretty stacked by today's standards
 
Merab Era is here. Im grateful for this.
 
