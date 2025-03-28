Most of you are monkeys mindlessly flinging poo at eachother.



Don't get mad at me. I didn't make you a poo flinging monkey. You did.



You pick your team,

take comfort in being a part of a group of tards

and fling poo at the other team of tards.



There is no right answer and no good guys.



Team "open the border and let in all the future detainees"

Vs

Team "hey you aren't supposed to be here, get the fuck out"



Whether you are the

"sympathic nurturer who let in the stray cat"

Or the "big meanie that took him to the shelter" ... Same outcome.



Non of the politicians give a shit about YOU.



Even if you believe that the foundation of one party is more virtuous than the other,

you think a safety net is needed

or

you think a small government = more freedom



It doesn't matter because neither party actually abides by their core fundamental principles



Your choices are



- The bought and paid for party which appeases the wealthy



Or



The other bought and paid for party which appeases the wealthy



Red/Blue, Bloods/Crips same thing.



Take turns recasting Zaphod Beeblebrox and blaming him for all the things you foolishly believed would be different this time

Yell at eachother while the same rich people fuck you in the ass

Repeat



_____________



Libtards, NAZIs, Fascists, bootlickers...



All of these terms are examples of "Dehumanizing the opposition"

Also sometimes referred to as "othering"



It is a technique as old as history.

It serves the purpose of bypassing innate human empathy by portraying the other side as less than human.



And most of you happily engage in it.



Why? Because you are brainwashed.

There is no rational and intelligent logical path that leads to this, it is purely a function of brainwashing.

_______________





You may now resume flinging poo,

patting yourself on the back for how smart you are for believing people who lie professionally

Telling people how dumb they are because their team of poo flinging monkeys are the dumb poo flinging monkeys



As you were