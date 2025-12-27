  • Xenforo Cloud is upgrading us to version 2.3.8 on Monday February 16th, 2026 at 12:00 AM PST. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

This is a Karate fighter

Love me some Glaube Feitosa highlights. He originally came from Kyokushin am I right ? Not sure I'm remembering well.

His boxing really sucked when he first came into the kickboxing scene but he got better at it and his question mark kick was always amazing.

I like his fight with Bonjasky as they have the same spirit of kicking hard and often but don't box much so it's and interesting opposition of similar-ish styles

 
Remy is my all time favorite, and Buakaw. Kicks are gracious, everyone can punch.
 
Haha fair enough but that's that's where I disagree. The sweet science will always be my first love.

Also love the period of Bonjasky/Aerts/Feiitosa/Lebanner etc. before Semmy Schilt came to dominate. It was the next era. That and the K1 Max tournament with Buakaw, Souwer and the others. It was fire
 
That´s why I love kicking, I love being unique. Beating people by being expert at something 95+% don´t specialise in. Like front kicks.
Exactly. Are we the same age ? I grew up on that era. Shilt era was good too. Only when K1 died to me was the Croatian WGP where Mirko won, that wasn´t a real K1 wgp. I also majorly disliked when Petrosyan came to K1 Max, it felt fake to me, like not real K1.
 
Lots of unique boxers I tell ya. Boxing has way more depth than just throwing hands.

Front kick is my favourite kick too haha. Probably because I can't do much with anything else.

I'm 38. I grew up watching K1 then switched to Pride then later UFC.

K1 was awesome at that time. The GP that Bonjasky won was great. I was fond of Ignashov at the time. Also I remember the Japanese pushing Musashi hard for him to win so they have a champ lol. I stopped watching when Schilt rose up to dominance. I hated how he on by sheer physical attributes.

K1 Max was the shit too outside of Buakaw and Souwer rivalry there was Albert Kraus, Masato, Mike Zambidis. The 2004 tournament was the shit. Didn't watch when Petrosian was there.

Also remember Kaoklai ? He was a MW fighting at HW, knocked out mighty mo iirc.
 
Semmy was another Kyokushin Karate guy.
It's crazy how many ppl still shit on Karate despite knowing how many greats had Karate as their base.
 
To be precise he was an ashihara practitioner. Which is some offshoot of Kyokushin.

Yeah I agree it's crazy. I think the problem stems from a lack of distinction between point fighting and knockdown/full contact styles to the general public. And karate in the last Olympic didn't help.


Kyokushin and Shotokan are very different. And in the middle you have other styles like Goju-ryu. Lots of nuances.
 
You're correct, tho Semmy did start with Kyokushin as a kid, then switched to Ashihara.

The styles are different mostly in how they spar/compete - and how you spar is how you fight of course. But having tried multiple Karate styles I feel like each has its pros and cons - and the more you know / experience, the better you fight.

Gichin Funakoshi taught that there is fundamentally only "one Karate". This philosophy emphasized the underlying unity of all Karate styles, suggesting that the various schools and lineages all share the same core principles, despite differences in technique, form (kata), or emphasis.

Funakoshi believed that focusing on superficial differences only served to divide practitioners and distract from the true essence of the martial art. He encouraged his students to look beyond specific stylistic names and recognize the shared spirit and purpose of Karate training.
 
K1 Max was the shit too outside of Buakaw and Souwer rivalry there was Albert Kraus, Masato, Mike Zambidis. The 2004 tournament was the shit. Didn't watch when Petrosian was there.

We are the same exact generation I´m 38 too but didn´t stop watching when Shilt came. I stopped when it basically died. After the Croatia WGP. Which wasn´t authetnic as a WGP. Nowadays there is some sub light weight K1 stuff or whatever they got going on there I don´t pay attention too. Watch a little Glory. Watched just a bit One FC. Focus is UFC.

Remy vs Badr was gold. The first fight. I watched every single GP fight and final elimination 2005 till it died down. I´m a big K1 fan. More so than the UFC. Though the UFC is fighting in the last decade.
 
I only believe in fight karate. I take full contact Kyukushin that is. It´s the closes to kickboxing. Which is bout effectivness. Rest is a illusion to me. Full contact Kyukushin is K1 without head punches. So people end up having especially good head kicks and many variations of kicks to the head, not just round house. That´s what I liked bout the Karate K1 fighters. All of them had impressive as I call it "rare" head kicks. Things like spinning back and hook kicks, or Andys axe kick.

There you go, Andy Hug. K1 Champion, Karate fighter.

But most Karate practicioners aren´t so much fighters to me it seems.

I also don´t understand the sentiment that Karate is about ? Care to explain ? Kates, what is their purpose. Philosphy of it all. Or why don´t they train like boxers and kickboxers to win fights. What is the other stuff you guys practice. Do you even know yourself what you are doing and why.

Maybe I ask too much.
 
The purpose of karate training extends far beyond just fighting; it's a holistic practice focused on character development, physical fitness, and self-defense, aiming to build discipline, confidence, respect, and mental resilience while honing strong body mechanics for self-protection and overall well-being, fostering a well-rounded individual.

Many Karate greats like GSP and Andy Hug lived by that philosophy - and it helped in their careers as well.
 
Love that Zambo reference champ!
 
I miss the real , old K-1

Kickboxing is mostly dead, and what still exist is an incestuous affair divided up into small organizations
Who wins in the ring is determined by skill.
Who gets into the ring is determined by politics and business deals.
 
Loved Glaube. It would have been amazing to see more modern kyokushin (or offshoot) fighters, but politics and business deals will get in the way.

 
How do those K1 guys compare in fighting ability to todays Glory Kickboxers?
 
Bro i am going to reply what i told you 10 times over the years.

Everyone respects full contact styles like kyokuhin kudo shidokan etc.

People rightly shit on useless styles like shotokan and all the bullshit-ryus with there katas, horse stances and chambered punches.
 
Blinky Rodriguez - Shotokan Karate background
 
Having a background in something and becoming a great fighter is that mans merit. Others trained some forms of various karate and haven't became great fighters in kickboxing. How do you take credit as a karate guy cause some guy went out and became great at kickboxing fighting. You didn't do that. He literaly learned another sport, perfected it and competed in it. It's a different sport.
 
