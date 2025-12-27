This is a Karate fighter

I only believe in fight karate. I take full contact Kyukushin that is. It´s the closes to kickboxing. Which is bout effectivness. Rest is a illusion to me. Full contact Kyukushin is K1 without head punches. So people end up having especially good head kicks and many variations of kicks to the head, not just round house. That´s what I liked bout the Karate K1 fighters. All of them had impressive as I call it "rare" head kicks. Things like spinning back and hook kicks, or Andys axe kick.



There you go, Andy Hug. K1 Champion, Karate fighter.



But most Karate practicioners aren´t so much fighters to me it seems.



I also don´t understand the sentiment that Karate is about ? Care to explain ? Kates, what is their purpose. Philosphy of it all. Or why don´t they train like boxers and kickboxers to win fights. What is the other stuff you guys practice. Do you even know yourself what you are doing and why.



Maybe I ask too much.