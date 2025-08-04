  • Xenforo is upgrading us to version 2.3.7 on Thursday Aug 14, 2025 at 01:00 AM BST. This upgrade includes several security fixes among other improvements. Expect a temporary downtime during this process. More info here

This is a 100k home, 20mins from beaches.

Dude i told you already, if you wanna go im all in lets do this. You're just being a tease at this point.
 
Something terrible must've happened in that house, probably involving tentacles or nukes
 
Those towns are kind of dead. That is the issue. You need to take a bullet train to get to Tokyo. It's cool if you live in the middle of Sendai but this looks like the outskirts?
 
I have been watching some videos on hi-rise places in Thailand. Pretty sweet what less than $1,000/mo can get you.

Japan is awesome, went there last year.
 
NoSmilez said:
Those towns are kind of dead. That is the issue. You need to take a bullet train to get to Tokyo. It's cool if you live in the middle of Sendai but this looks like the outskirts?
Click to expand...

Japan is the same size as California but with three times the population so hearing it has outskirts where basically no one is living is so bizarre to me.
 
I work from home. My company doesn't allow me to work outside the states though. I could probably get away with it using VPN's and the US address of family members, but then would I have to pay taxes in both countries?

Anyhoo, the main reason I don't want to do it is because I don't really want to live in Japan. Plus I have one kid in high school and one in college and I don't want to relocate them on the middle of that.

Plus that house is likely to go down in value. Since Japanese value houses like cars.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Japan is the same size as California but with three times the population so hearing it has outskirts where basically no one is living is so bizarre to me.
Click to expand...
The Tokyo metropolitan area alone has around the same population as California (just shy of 40 million), so that skews things quite a bit.
 
I'm guessing on the wrong side of a forest and in one those cut off locations.
 
GearSolidMetal said:
Japan is the same size as California but with three times the population so hearing it has outskirts where basically no one is living is so bizarre to me.
Click to expand...
It's the way they build. They keep expanding major cities like Tokyo/Osaka so people are just moving towards it. There is a huge urban sprawl. They used to travel to work but it's a hassle. Trains also stop at a certain time so people have to sleep in Mcdonald's or pay for a temp stay. Towns/smaller cities are getting smaller and older people are dying. Sendai is a city but it is closer to Albany or Boise. Judging from the photos I think it is should be the outskirts of Sendai instead of downtown area.

The outskirts might be cheap but it's not a good place to raise children. There might not be available public transportation, childcare, schools and shops. It's like living in a rural area. That 100k home is probably worth a lot less because value of those areas keep dropping. I think it's cool if you are retired and don't have health problems. I think it's bad if you get really old and have problems driving etc etc.

Edit: I am pretty sure the beaches are completely empty too. If nobody goes then nobody takes care of it. The beach will be dirty.
 
Last edited:
lol at Sonnys hard on for Japan, they don’t want you over there man
 
I'd prefer somewhere less isolated which you can find easily in SE Asia.

Danang, Vietnam is the new popular spot for digital nomads because of the cost of living is so low. You can get pretty decent apartments for a few hundred bucks a month. As low as 200 if you aren't picky.

And you don't even have to commit to a year like in most places. I saw a guy just paying month to month.
 
NoSmilez said:
It's the way they build. They keep expanding major cities like Tokyo/Osaka so people are just moving towards it. There is a huge urban sprawl. They used to travel to work but it's a hassle. Trains also stop at a certain time so people have to sleep in Mcdonald's or pay for a temp stay. Towns/smaller cities are getting smaller and older people are dying. Sendai is a city but it is closer to Albany or Boise. Judging from the photos I think it is should be the outskirts of Sendai instead of downtown area.

The outskirts might be cheap but it's not a good place to raise children. There might not be available public transportation, childcare, schools and shops. It's like living in a rural area. That 100k home is probably worth a lot less because value of those areas keep dropping. I think it's cool if you are retired and don't have health problems. I think it's bad if you get really old and have problems driving etc etc.

Edit: I am pretty sure the beaches are completely empty too. If nobody goes then nobody takes care of it. The beach will be dirty.
Click to expand...
Population of Sendai is aprox 1 088 669 habitants
I live in Quebec City, 550k peoples.
We feel pretty crowded.
Median House price, 395K.
 
homer said:
I have been watching some videos on hi-rise places in Thailand. Pretty sweet what less than $1,000/mo can get you.
Click to expand...
This is an example of why I hate youtube social media it advertises to a bunch of people and show how great where living and then they move over and fuck it up.
 
Its cheap as that's where Godzilla comes out of ocean when visiting Japan... many die there every year - T&P. Buddeh

Also foreigners have a tough time buying property in Japan I heard and becoming cirizen is nearly impossible .
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,270,141
Messages
57,648,418
Members
175,784
Latest member
Britvamma

Share this page

Back
Top