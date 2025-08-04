This is a 100k home, 20mins from beaches.

GearSolidMetal said: Japan is the same size as California but with three times the population so hearing it has outskirts where basically no one is living is so bizarre to me. Click to expand...

It's the way they build. They keep expanding major cities like Tokyo/Osaka so people are just moving towards it. There is a huge urban sprawl. They used to travel to work but it's a hassle. Trains also stop at a certain time so people have to sleep in Mcdonald's or pay for a temp stay. Towns/smaller cities are getting smaller and older people are dying. Sendai is a city but it is closer to Albany or Boise. Judging from the photos I think it is should be the outskirts of Sendai instead of downtown area.The outskirts might be cheap but it's not a good place to raise children. There might not be available public transportation, childcare, schools and shops. It's like living in a rural area. That 100k home is probably worth a lot less because value of those areas keep dropping. I think it's cool if you are retired and don't have health problems. I think it's bad if you get really old and have problems driving etc etc.Edit: I am pretty sure the beaches are completely empty too. If nobody goes then nobody takes care of it. The beach will be dirty.