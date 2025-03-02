  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

This Has To Be The Worst Fight Card Ever Tonight

Legendary

Legendary

Ꮥµpǝɹnøʌɐ
@red
Joined
Oct 24, 2010
Messages
7,582
Reaction score
3,564
This has got to be the worst card on paper I have seen in years. Half the fighters don't even have wikipedia pages, and the other half are largely mediocre fighters that will be cut tonight. Its like the hunger games of the jobbers.

Cody Brundage doesn't deserve to be in the UFC and somehow this guy keeps getting main card spots and even the co main tonight.

Nasrat is a gatekeeper on a good day.

Kape is insufferable and not as good as he thinks he is.

Austen Lane needs to pick a different hobby.
 
Still can't believe people still defend these shit cards.

" But but but so-and-so is a good prospect!"

Cool! Then give him a spot lower on a card people will actually fucking want to watch.
Also NO card should ever be headlined FLW or WMMA. Ya I said it.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
UFC fight night 253 underdog pick of the night.
Replies
7
Views
174
WoozyFailGuy
WoozyFailGuy

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,412
Messages
56,963,254
Members
175,484
Latest member
Gastromrepublic

Share this page

Back
Top