Bobby Boulders said: Well, I'd seen the whooping Rampage had put on Chuck in PRIDE, so this was expected, but I won't say I wasn't pumped and excited to see this happen. I was sending gifs of that KO to known Chuck fans for weeks after that fight. Click to expand...

At the time though a lot of popular feeling was Rampage was not the same after his loses to Wand and Shogun, he'd looked quite passive in the run after that with many feeling Lindland actually beat him.I strongly guess Dana felt the same, he thought it was a chance to get Chuck his win back, indeed I think all Chucks loses in that run were in matches he was favourite in beforehand which I think Dana booked him to win, Rashad was on a rather unimpressive run almost losing to Bisping, Shogun looked less than great vs Coleman.