Black Leprechaun
Blue Belt
@Blue
- Joined
- Apr 2, 2020
- Messages
- 579
- Reaction score
- 3,021
At the time though a lot of popular feeling was Rampage was not the same after his loses to Wand and Shogun, he'd looked quite passive in the run after that with many feeling Lindland actually beat him.Well, I'd seen the whooping Rampage had put on Chuck in PRIDE, so this was expected, but I won't say I wasn't pumped and excited to see this happen. I was sending gifs of that KO to known Chuck fans for weeks after that fight.