For retro lovers out there.
They do seem to be mirror images of each other which is pretty ironicWas expecting liver king
One got called out and one facilitates call outs?!They do seem to be mirror images of each other which is pretty ironic
One got called out and one facilitates call outs?!
I believe they call it a doppelgänger.Get that man away from me who is exactly like me!!!
They do seem to be mirror images of each other which is pretty ironic
In defense of Rogan, he has been very open about the TRT. Liver King... not so much
Now that you mention it, I did wonder why he crouched downThey didn't have a longer chain to hang that bag with?
Guy is skilled
And he got better. He has not yet met Rogan here. He has an old TKD uniform pre olympics
Damn. I love that in the 80s taekwondo was mixing punches with the kicks. Also went hard and with bare fists on that bag. Respect
Yes but when Joe joined they hade pretty much given that Up. Certainly in sparring. But both Michael and the Korean cane from the original style
The Olympics killed all those Martial arts. Not only TKD but also Judo. Sad.