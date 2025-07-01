Media This guy taught Rogan everything knows except height

Achievements and awards
edit


1976 - First Place, General Choi's (Choi Hong Hi) Cup International Championship
1976 - Grand Champion, National Open Karate Championships Darien, Connecticut
1978 - Gold Medal (Welterweight), U.S. Team Trials, Washington D.C.
1978 - Member / AAU "All American Men's Tae Kwon Do Team"
1978 - U.S. Team Member Pre-World games Seoul, Korea
1978 - Bronze Medal, Pan American Games, Mexico City
1979 - Member / AAU "All American Men's Tae Kwon Do Team"
1979 - Grand Champion, "Tiger Kim's" International Open Championship MSG, New York
1979 - Gold Medal (Welterweight), U.S. Team Trials, Dayton, Ohio
1979 - Selected "Male Competitor of the Year", U.S. Team Trials.
1979 - U.S. Team Member, World Taekwondo Championships, Stuttgart[4]
1979 - Silver Medal, U.S. Team Member, North American Games, Honolulu, Hawaii
1979 - U.S. Team Member, World Taekwondo Championships, Taipei, Taiwan
1980 - Gold Medal (Welterweight), U.S. Team Trials Berkeley, California
1980 - Recipient of the "Ken Min Leadership Award" Berkeley, California
1980 - Elected U.S. Team Captain
1980 - Gold Medal (Welterweight), U.S. Team Member, Pan American Games Houston, Texas
1981 - Gold Medal (Welterweight), U.S. Team Member, North America Games Toronto, Canada
1981 - Gold Medal (Welterweight), U.S. Team Trials Tampa, Florida
1981 - Grand Champion, National Tae Kwon Do Championship Washington D.C.
1981 - Elected U.S. Team Captain for World Taekwondo Championships in Guayaquil
1982 - U.S. Team Member, World Taekwondo Championships, Guayaquil[5]
1983 - U.S. Team Member, World Taekwondo Championships, Copenhagen[6]
1984 - Elected U.S. Team coach of the East Squad for U.S. Olympic Festival Houston, Texas
1985 - Former Athlete Representative to the United States Olympic Committee
2009 - Received Taekwondo Lifetime Achievement Award
2011 - Inducted into Tae Kwon Do Hall of Fame[2]
 
Koya said:
Damn. I love that in the 80s taekwondo was mixing punches with the kicks. Also went hard and with bare fists on that bag. Respect
Yes but when Joe joined they hade pretty much given that Up. Certainly in sparring. But both Michael and the Korean cane from the original style
 
Intermission said:
Yes but when Joe joined they hade pretty much given that Up. Certainly in sparring. But both Michael and the Korean cane from the original style
The Olympics killed all those Martial arts. Not only TKD but also Judo. Sad.
 
