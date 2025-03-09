  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

This guy somehow managed to make a Poatan fight boring

Most of the fight was slow pace, this is very true. Let's see who they match Ank with.
 
I'm torn. I don't like grappling merchants who literally cling to victory but Alex did the mannequin challenge for like 24 minutes of the fight and deserved an L.
 
No such thing.

Poatan made this Poatan fight boring.

Its not like Ank was in Pereiras guard for five rounds - bit of clinching for a few minutes.

The fight played out mostly on the feet. Ask Pereira why he didn't let his hands go. Ank was right there walking forward.
 
Alex fought scared, protected his glass chin at all costs. Most overrated fighter in combat sports history. He will be forgotten by tomorrow.
 
It is what it is. I kinda always want to kid myself that MMA is great just for the variety, and that even fights I find boring have their place in the ecosystem. Heck, I even managed to like Fitch. But LHW had been so entertaining of late (still there's non-title awesomenesss coming up) so it's time to honestly admit that I was wrong.

This is Esparza realm.
 
I'd blame Poatan's tentativeness over Ank's performance for that. He did enough to win. Good for the new champ.
 
Killhippies said:
That was on Alex, it's not like Ank didn't give him plenty of opportunity to strike. Ank got the better of many of those strikings exchanges.
Click to expand...
Then how do you explain that every single one of his other fights was super exciting?
 
Since Alex defended his title 3 times, and since a lot of the chatter I see on here seems to think 3 times is good enough to move up for another belt, I think that the UFC will give Alex a rematch.
This fight was close, I can see if people think that's warranted
If Alex chooses to go up to HW, I would like to see Ank fight Jiri
 
Schoolboy Q said:
Alex fought scared, protected his glass chin at all costs. Most overrated fighter in combat sports history. He will be forgotten by tomorrow.
Click to expand...
exactly he was never any good anyways, he was only champ because the goat and the real lhw champ jon jones left the division. these guys aren't real champions!
 
I think Alex quit training UFC for this fight and only trained glutes to fit in his shorts.
 
