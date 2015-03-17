This guy is the future of the HW division

Tom Aspinall, 20 years old, 9-0 as an amateur, 2-0 as a pro so far, legit killer, remember the name. You'll be seeing him a lot in the future.

 
Prospect for sure, brutal truth is he's will never be champion if he remains training in the UK. Obviously there is plenty of time to train in the US in the future but it really needs to be done in my opinion.
 
I think 10 out of his 11 total wins didn't go past the first half of the first round. With the HW division being as shallow as it is, he should go far quick.
 
decent prospect. how big is he size wise? He didn't seem to be the larger fighter in some of those, so i'm wondering if LHW would be better for him. That one dude was an absolute joke, gets a takedown stuffed into side control where he taps to strikes? lol
 
I remember a thread like this 10 years ago. The prospects name was Shane Carwin
 
I fully endorse this thread. Kid is super legitimate.
 
Phrozenspite said:
Hes 6'5 I think. He could probably get down to LHW, but he is having good success at where he is, maybe in the future, he's still young.

Dude is a legit grappler too, brown belt. His dad trains him and is a legit blackbelt that trains the likes of Paul Sass and Terry Etim.
 
lightning_88 said:
ahhh alright, at 6'5 he should probably stay at HW then since he'll fill out. Yeah I liked that it appears he can do more than some of the prospects we see who all of their wins are by RNC or by KO. He could probably get some good training at Wolfslair
 
lightning_88 said:
His sherdog profile says he's 250 there is no way he can get down to 205 especially he's only 20 years old.

His pro fighs tell you very little about him he'll probably end up in the UFC at some point since he looks at least decent, is very young for a HW and is....well a HW.

Usually this kind of "future of..." threads don't end well since they get made for about every prospect you get some with fighters like McGregor but in general I would be very very careful with predictions like that and wait until he fights at least lower level UFC guys
 
lightning_88 said:
Kid looks like a good prospect, but i have my doubts he is 6'5.

vs

yes yes camera angles, but he looks the same size as goodard who looks a couple inches shorter than Vera.
 
Last stats summary of Aspinall I found had him at 6'2" 240 pounds, but he's still growing, although I doubt his height would change much from 18-20.
 
ez8o5 said:
OK? Carwin was 30 when he started as a Pro, this guy is 20.
Carwin won his first 4 UFC fights and was ranked as high as #4 in the world.

I can't figure out what the relevance of you post is.
 
Aspinall also started fighting as an amateur at 16 years old. I can't recall a heavyweight in recent times who has started that early.
 
He's announced as 6'5 in this, sweet heel hook too.

 
