This guy is the future of the HW division

decent prospect. how big is he size wise? He didn't seem to be the larger fighter in some of those, so i'm wondering if LHW would be better for him.
Hes 6'5 I think. He could probably get down to LHW, but he is having good success at where he is, maybe in the future, he's still young.
Dude is a legit grappler too, brown belt. His dad trains him and is a legit blackbelt that trains the likes of Paul Sass and Terry Etim.
I remember a thread like this 10 years ago. The prospects name was Shane Carwin
Last stats summary of Aspinall I found had him at 6'2" 240 pounds, but he's still growing, although I doubt his height would change much from 18-20.
He's announced as 6'5 in this, sweet heel hook too.