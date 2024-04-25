"This guy is complicated." Pereira responds to Uncleaev callout

Alex responds during interview on the Trocacao Franca podcast:I don't really blame Uncleaev for shooting his shot. Why wouldn't he prefer to fight in Abu Dhabi? But it seems that Alex is targeting a return much sooner than UFC 308 on 10/26. Not sure how bad his toe breaks are, but there's 105 days between UFC 300 (4/13) and UFC 304 in Manchester on 7/27. That's 15 weeks to rest, heal the toes, and have a 6 week training camp. Then there's Perth (305) on 8/18 if Alex wanted another 3 weeks. I don't believe that Uncleaev would turn down 304 or 305. Ramadan has passed, and he hasn't fought since he KO'd our boy Walker in January.Do you guys think this match happens, and if so, when?