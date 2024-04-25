"This guy is complicated." Pereira responds to Uncleaev callout

Pequeño Corey
Alex responds during interview on the Trocacao Franca podcast:
"I don't want to fight at the end of the year. I want to fight sooner, so maybe that shows he won't be ready. I don't know why he said that. This guy is complicated. Honestly, I have to see what's best. I'm here to fight, but I don't understand best about other things like where is best [to fight] and where isn't. If I have to fight there, I will, but if it's not a date I want, then it's not best for me. I can say no."
I don't really blame Uncleaev for shooting his shot. Why wouldn't he prefer to fight in Abu Dhabi? But it seems that Alex is targeting a return much sooner than UFC 308 on 10/26. Not sure how bad his toe breaks are, but there's 105 days between UFC 300 (4/13) and UFC 304 in Manchester on 7/27. That's 15 weeks to rest, heal the toes, and have a 6 week training camp. Then there's Perth (305) on 8/18 if Alex wanted another 3 weeks. I don't believe that Uncleaev would turn down 304 or 305. Ramadan has passed, and he hasn't fought since he KO'd our boy Walker in January.
Do you guys think this match happens, and if so, when?