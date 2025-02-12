  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

This fight would have been stopped two or three times over in modern UFC before the winner could make a come-back

fights go wayyyyyy longer now than they did back then. that's why rogan says "it's over" like 5 times and kongo isn't done lol
 
I've been hearing people defend stoppages with excuses that basically boil down to saying their functions must have been fucked up to get knocked down, but fighting on the ground is half the game in MMA, so people gotta be allowed to try that.
 
UFC is all about appeasing Hollywood pussies and braindead zoomers these days. Spirit confirmed dead.
 
Its like this in combat sports in general. If you watch HW boxing fights in the 70s they let guys die and still give them the full 10 count.
 
Given the increased CTE risk when resuming a fight after getting ya brain clobbered,
and how fighters now might take a long time out after a huge KO
I am actually fine with saying that we just let them fight til someone gets badly knocked down - even if it's not a KO

An early loss may let them live to fight more another day
 
Robbocop said:
How can we get the modern UFC refs to give the fighters a chance to make a come-back in 2025?

Bring back Mario "if he dies he dies" Yamasaki

134306810.0.jpg
 
Got to see that shit live in person, pretty much the only fight I can remember from that card.
 
I don't really see a trend in this in the UFC, unless you are talking the 90s. There have always been fights that were considered to be stopped too late or (more often) too soon. I don't see that they let 'em bang in the 2000s or 2010s more than they do now (not if you are only talking the UFC).
 
