This fight would have been stopped two or three times over in modern UFC before the winner could make a come-back

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
Note: This feature may not be available in some browsers.
Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.
I've been hearing people defend stoppages with excuses that basically boil down to saying their functions must have been fucked up to get knocked down, but fighting on the ground is half the game in MMA, so people gotta be allowed to try that.
Given the increased CTE risk when resuming a fight after getting ya brain clobbered,
and how fighters now might take a long time out after a huge KO
I am actually fine with saying that we just let them fight til someone gets badly knocked down - even if it's not a KO
An early loss may let them live to fight more another day
I don't really see a trend in this in the UFC, unless you are talking the 90s. There have always been fights that were considered to be stopped too late or (more often) too soon. I don't see that they let 'em bang in the 2000s or 2010s more than they do now (not if you are only talking the UFC).