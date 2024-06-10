Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT)
There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here
We're looking forward to UFC: Saudi, but The Fight Night this week has ALOT of great prospects:
Taira vs Alex Perez
Ikram Returns
Assu Almabaev(Underrated FLW Prospect) on a huge win streak
Joshua Van vs Tagir(underrated fight imo)
+ Chael Vs Anderson 3 W/ Boxing