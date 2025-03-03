  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Media This fight is more dangerous for Alex than I thought on the feet

H

hbombbisping

White Belt
@White
Joined
Feb 21, 2025
Messages
53
Reaction score
119
I got Alex by KO but the factor here is sometimes Pereira is defensively absent minded and his hands will be extra low even more than usual to be ready for the td. Ankalaev has very little windup so it's hard to see his shots coming.

stiopic-magomed-ankalaev.gif



magomed-ankalaev-johnny-walker.gif
 
I rewatched a few of Ank's fights the other day and it's a better matchup for Poatan than I initially thought.

Ank is very slow and methodical on the feet until he finally finds the shot he likes. I don't think this plays into Poatan's striking style at all, you don't wanna get into the mini battle of who can make the reads first - Poatan wins this pretty well every time.

For the grappling Ank for sure can implement it but he did not grapple 5 hard rounds against Jan. He probably could have had the GnP finish in the 5th round if he wasn't so exhausted. So yeah he might be able to grapple Poatan good for a round or two but not all 5 rounds.
 
I think it is dangerous for Alex for a lot of reasons.

Alex is great but he's not exactly a defensive master. He gets hit with good shots in every fight.

Then on top of that we've seen superior strikers get caught because they're extra worried about the takedown from a superior grappler.

And then if he actually does get taken down, he's still not good enough on the ground to do anything other than survive till the end of the round.

I'm rooting for Alex but I'm very worried
 
Portland8242 said:
I rewatched a few of Ank's fights the other day and it's a better matchup for Poatan than I initially thought.

Ank is very slow and methodical on the feet until he finally finds the shot he likes. I don't think this plays into Poatan's striking style at all, you don't wanna get into the mini battle of who can make the reads first - Poatan wins this pretty well every time.

For the grappling Ank for sure can implement it but he did not grapple 5 hard rounds against Jan. He probably could have had the GnP finish in the 5th round if he wasn't so exhausted. So yeah he might be able to grapple Poatan good for a round or two but not all 5 rounds.
Click to expand...
ank wasn't that slow or methodical against rakic, he was throwing with a lot of power and pressuring him pretty heavily in the first 2 minutes of the fight, I think he will start off quick against alex, it's what he did in his last 2 fights
 
So, you nean as a NEW Whitebelt.

I shouldn’t even be responding to an asshole like you. But..

So yes..

Dazzle me with brilliance.. Because you will NEVER baffle me with bullshit.
 
Ank is a very elite mixed martial artist (Fight IQ could probably use a little tune up tho). Really fun to see at this weight class. Can't wait!
 
hbombbisping said:
I got Alex by KO but the factor here is sometimes Pereira is defensively absent minded and his hands will be extra low even more than usual to be ready for the td. Ankalaev has very little windup so it's hard to see his shots coming.

stiopic-magomed-ankalaev.gif
Click to expand...
That's Dalcha Lungiambula, he's not very good
 
This fight is going to be intense. Ankalaev’s wrestling may create some openings for his standup. I can’t wait!
 
Has Ankalaev beaten any former belt holders? Just not sure about the guy considering his competition.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

Leon Edwards
Khalil is dangerous fight for Poatan. If Poatan gets knocked out will there be an immediate rematch?
2 3
Replies
47
Views
1K
Leon Edwards
Leon Edwards
Dreyga_King of Sherbums
The Fake Narrative About Ankalaev Being “Boring” Is Just to Protect Pereira!
2 3 4
Replies
78
Views
2K
PaddyO'malley
PaddyO'malley
L
Jon Jones vs Alex Pereira
2 3 4
Replies
62
Views
2K
188912345
1

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,259,534
Messages
56,971,417
Members
175,485
Latest member
Dark Lord

Share this page

Back
Top