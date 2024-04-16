Media This exchange with Jon Jones was so wholesome 😄 (via UFC)

Takes_Two_To_Tango said:
She doesn't realize that she's talking to perhaps the greatest MMA fighter of all-time.

The funny part is that you see the hurt and offence in his psychopathic eyes then he feels the need to tell her exactly how much of a big deal he is, lolol, could not let it go and just shoot the breeze

Then looks super happy with his own response once he gets it out lololol.
 
Blanqa Blanqua said:
He got off the plane that day and got drunk. Then came home and got into an altercation with his wife
 
Jon listened well to coach on how to get fans, sadly not how to keep them.
 
Jones kept looking at the woman's tummy if she's pregnant. She survived unscathed.
 
