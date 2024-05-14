This dude is awesome - boat fence

Fedorgasm
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- Sep 18, 2008
- Messages
- 28,544
- Reaction score
- 36,767
This guy kept his boat parked on the side of his house, the city sent him a letter saying it's an eyesore and he's required to build a fence around it or he'd have to pay fines.
So the dude put up a fence but then painted the boat on the fence so it looks exactly like it did before the fence was up. And the city can't do shit about it.
So the dude put up a fence but then painted the boat on the fence so it looks exactly like it did before the fence was up. And the city can't do shit about it.
California man trolls city officials with 'artistic statement' after being asked to fence in his boat
A California man told Fox News Digital that he had a boat mural painted onto his fence after city officials demanded he build a barrier for his boat. The art attracted attention online.
www.foxnews.com