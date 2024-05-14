This dude is awesome - boat fence

California man trolls city officials with 'artistic statement' after being asked to fence in his boat A California man told Fox News Digital that he had a boat mural painted onto his fence after city officials demanded he build a barrier for his boat. The art attracted attention online.

This guy kept his boat parked on the side of his house, the city sent him a letter saying it's an eyesore and he's required to build a fence around it or he'd have to pay fines.So the dude put up a fence but then painted the boat on the fence so it looks exactly like it did before the fence was up. And the city can't do shit about it.