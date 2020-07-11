This chick Candace Owens is a straight grifter.

I've been saying it, others have been saying it. Candace Owens is saying whatever she thinks will make her money. She tried to crowdsource money from the left and failed. Then she turned up on the right and recently tried to crowdsource money through gofundme before they shut her down.

Now, she's just straight up asking for money. Not for a non-profit or anything related to a candidate, just straight cash for herself. Humorous tidbit, note that at the bottom of the page, it states that any contribution to her is not deductible as a charitable deduction, lol.

https://candaceowens.revv.co/co_don_om_st_blml-dt_te?amount=50

I respect the hustle but please, please, please let's stop pretending this person isn't pimping this shit for her pockets.

I imagine this is Candace Owens looking at the gullible.
tenor.gif
 
She's one of the worst grifters out there. Basically Milo's shtick, but as a black woman instead of a gay man.
 
She should hook up with tim pool and form the mega grifters.
 
Ya. That's pretty pathetic .
 
She sure has carved a niche out for herself
Tbf to her its a very lucrative one. And there's no shortage of folks who also wanna get in on the action. If you're a true capitalist then you can't be mad at her hustle. 'Tis the American way...
 
She saw how that other lil black girl got the right to pay for her college due to her shitting on blacks and got inspired.


Told yall... Never trust a grown ass woman with a struggle ponytail.

It is a sign of shitty hygiene due to being incapable of doing their own hair.

But yall hard headed.
 
I don't get what exactly the grift is. Is any political commenter a grifter if they ask for money?

Like I get what Tim pools grift is. It's obviously so people on the right can be like 'see! He's a leftist and even he thinks the Democrats are insane! He's a moderate!'
 
