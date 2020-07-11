This chick Candace Owens is a straight grifter.

I've been saying it, others have been saying it. Candace Owens is saying whatever she thinks will make her money. She tried to crowdsource money from the left and failed. Then she turned up on the right and recently tried to crowdsource money through gofundme before they shut her down.Now, she's just straight up asking for money. Not for a non-profit or anything related to a candidate, just straight cash for herself. Humorous tidbit, note that at the bottom of the page, it states that any contribution to her is not deductible as a charitable deduction, lol.I respect the hustle but please, please, please let's stop pretending this person isn't pimping this shit for her pockets.I imagine this is Candace Owens looking at the gullible.