tritestill said: Every card can't be great, but this card has been underwhelming thus far. Click to expand...

But some of them should be great.... right? RIGHT?! UFC used to be fun. I used to be stoked for every card. Now I can't even finish watching cards that I'm not even paying for lol. I end up dicking around on Sherdog or Discord the entire time while watching what should be regional MMA. Eventually I just give up and find something else to do. UFC is dying has long been a joke, but it feels like it's actually happening now. The parent company doesn't give a shit about putting on good fights as long as the product makes money. They want stable revenue, and that comes from advertising instead of ticket sales/PPV buys. I'm still just flabbergasted that they don't have everything under one roof on their website ala Netflix. One price with full access to everything would be nice. It's a soulless dead corporate product like everything else at this point.