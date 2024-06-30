  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

This card = Absolute disaster so far

Didn't know anything about this other than McRunner pulled out.

Looking at the main card for the first time...lol.
 
Nabs said:
If both the main and co-main don't make up for it, I'd be HEATED if I spent money to fly to Vegas and stay at one of them expensive hotels to see Conor-Chandler.
they see the billboard of Conor-Chandler all over vegas

Wut Da Problem
 
80 percent of the main cards are complete fucking ass. A lot of my friends don’t even bother anymore. This type of thread pops up frequently and I don’t blame anyone for doing it.
 
World championship of golden tee is in town if they need some excitement....
 
Nabs said:
If both the main and co-main don't make up for it, I'd be HEATED if I spent money to fly to Vegas and stay at one of them expensive hotels to see Conor-Chandler.
You sound poor.
 
Jibsta69 said:
80 percent of the main cards are complete fucking ass. A lot of my friends don’t even bother anymore. This type of thread pops up frequently and I don’t blame anyone for doing it.
I find mtself watching OneFc cards far more than full UFC cards, Always tune out now
 
