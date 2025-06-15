This bad blood between Buckley and Usman is similar to a cultural dynamic I've personally seen at work.

Africans and African-Americans, for some reason, REALLY find it easy to dislike each other. I mean we're talking SEETHING hatred.

I'm sure there are historical and cultural reasons why this is the case, but I have no idea why. I've seen this dynamic play out several times with the engineers I work with from Nigeria.

It's doubly strange because Black celebrities from America are treated like royalty in some African countries. One of the engineers I worked with was literally named 'Denzel'.

Any black sherbros available to shed some light?
 
Marty from Nebraska and Joaquin from St. Louis?
 
