This bad blood between Buckley and Usman is similar to a cultural dynamic I've personally seen at work.

BullyKutta
Green Belt
@Green
- Joined
- Jan 3, 2015
- Messages
- 997
- Reaction score
- 1,787
Africans and African-Americans, for some reason, REALLY find it easy to dislike each other. I mean we're talking SEETHING hatred.
I'm sure there are historical and cultural reasons why this is the case, but I have no idea why. I've seen this dynamic play out several times with the engineers I work with from Nigeria.
It's doubly strange because Black celebrities from America are treated like royalty in some African countries. One of the engineers I worked with was literally named 'Denzel'.
Any black sherbros available to shed some light?
I'm sure there are historical and cultural reasons why this is the case, but I have no idea why. I've seen this dynamic play out several times with the engineers I work with from Nigeria.
It's doubly strange because Black celebrities from America are treated like royalty in some African countries. One of the engineers I worked with was literally named 'Denzel'.
Any black sherbros available to shed some light?
Last edited: