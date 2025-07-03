This Ank vs [anyone that's not Alex] talk is nonsense.

Ank won. Clearly, for me.
But he won one of this fights that the refs could gift to the champ.
So obviously Alex, besides stardom and saving a couple cards, deserves the rematch because of the above + having 3 defenses.

Pereira himself, not on Twitter but on tape, has said he wants to "reclaim his belt" after a proper full camp.
He said Oct/Nov.

I respect anyone's beliefs and religion, and I'm aware the champ should have something to say about where and when.

So if Ank doesn't want to fight in Oct/Nov because of Ramadan -even knowing Muslims are allowed to delay it-, cool.
Just schedule the fight in December.
It's that simple.

But fighting anyone else and waiting for Alex getting even older... nah.
 
I think Pereira deserves the rematch but it seems he’s the one holding up the rematch while Ankalaev just wants to fight someone which you can’t really blame him for, especially after he’s received so much shit for being inactive. Also I don’t think Ramadan is in October or November so that shouldn’t be an issue.
 
Nah. No instant rematches. Is it too much to ask for title challengers to at least have 2-3 wins before challenging again?
 
Lol

"Even tho Ank won, I don't like it, and they should give the belt back to the guy I like better"
 
Eh.

I'm not dying to see them run back the only matcnup that made the most exciting fighter of the last few year look boring.

I dont give a fuck, I'm not trying to keep up appearance or win poster of the year, I wanna see beautiful displays of artistic violence.

Give Alex a tune up and let's watch that left hook crush someone's dreams, then see whether he wants to go for the 205 strap again or take a fun fight at HW.

Dude aint gotta prove anything.
He has won 5 title fights already, and all by KO iirc.

Limited shelf life. Let's make the most of it.
 
HHJ said:
Lol

"Even tho Ank won, I don't like it, and they should give the belt back to the guy I like better"
Click to expand...

Look, I want the best guy to be the champion, and the best guy to fight the next best guy. Simple as that.
Ank deserves the belt. And if he manages to defend it, cool.

What this has to do with thinking Alex deserves a rematch, and taking about six months bw fights seeming totally reasonable -and intelligent- to me?
 
GrantB13 said:
Nah. No instant rematches. Is it too much to ask for title challengers to at least have 2-3 wins before challenging again?
Click to expand...

I believe not all instant rematches are the same.

After a decision over 1 round, having three defenses and being the former FOTY... makes sense, IMHO.

Also, Alex is 38.
 
