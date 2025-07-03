This Ank vs [anyone that's not Alex] talk is nonsense.

Ank won. Clearly, for me.
But he won one of this fights that the refs could gift to the champ.
So obviously Alex, besides stardom and saving a couple cards, deserves the rematch because of the above + having 3 defenses.
Pereira himself, not on Twitter but on tape, has said he wants to "reclaim his belt" after a proper full camp.
He said Oct/Nov.
I respect anyone's beliefs and religion, and I'm aware the champ should have something to say about where and when.
So if Ank doesn't want to fight in Oct/Nov because of Ramadan -even knowing Muslims are allowed to delay it-, cool.
Just schedule the fight in December.
It's that simple.
But fighting anyone else and waiting for Alex getting even older... nah.
But he won one of this fights that the refs could gift to the champ.
So obviously Alex, besides stardom and saving a couple cards, deserves the rematch because of the above + having 3 defenses.
Pereira himself, not on Twitter but on tape, has said he wants to "reclaim his belt" after a proper full camp.
He said Oct/Nov.
I respect anyone's beliefs and religion, and I'm aware the champ should have something to say about where and when.
So if Ank doesn't want to fight in Oct/Nov because of Ramadan -even knowing Muslims are allowed to delay it-, cool.
Just schedule the fight in December.
It's that simple.
But fighting anyone else and waiting for Alex getting even older... nah.