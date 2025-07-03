This Ank vs [anyone that's not Alex] talk is nonsense.

Ank won. Clearly, for me.

But he won one of this fights that the refs could gift to the champ.

So obviously Alex, besides stardom and saving a couple cards, deserves the rematch because of the above + having 3 defenses.



Pereira himself, not on Twitter but on tape, has said he wants to "reclaim his belt" after a proper full camp.

He said Oct/Nov.



I respect anyone's beliefs and religion, and I'm aware the champ should have something to say about where and when.



So if Ank doesn't want to fight in Oct/Nov because of Ramadan -even knowing Muslims are allowed to delay it-, cool.

Just schedule the fight in December.

It's that simple.



But fighting anyone else and waiting for Alex getting even older... nah.