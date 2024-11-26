International Thirty-five million Africans driven from homes by war and climate disasters – report

LeonardoBjj

LeonardoBjj

Professional Wrestler
@red
Joined
Jan 17, 2010
Messages
7,574
Reaction score
9,504
Data shows a threefold increase in internal displacement across the African continent since 2009, with flooding and drought posing a growing threat

Kaamil Ahmed

Wars and climate disasters have driven a threefold increase in the number of internally displaced people in Africa over the past 15 years, according to new data.

There are now 35 million people internally displaced on the continent, according to the Internal Displacement Monitoring Centre (IDMC), compared with 11.6 million in 2009, when African governments signed a landmark deal legally binding them to tackle the causes of displacement.

IDMC said its new report shows even more work is required, especially considering the growing threat posed by flooding and droughts.

“The displacement situation in Africa is absolutely critical, but not hopeless,” said Alexandra Bilak, director at IDMC. “There are many good examples on the continent of governments working to address its root causes. It’s important for them to keep ownership of this issue and the international community to support their efforts.

images

“It is not too late to help those whose lives have been upended when they were forced to flee their homes, but there is no time to lose,” said Bilak. “Helping them find solutions to their displacement is part and parcel of reaching a country’s development goals.”

Conflict accounts for 32.5 million of the people experiencing displacement, 80% of whom come from just five countries – the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Ethiopia, Nigeria, Somalia and Sudan.

IDMC distinguishes between internally displaced people – the number actively forced to live away from their homes – and each incident of displacement, which accounts for the number of actual movements caused by a person having to leave their home. This can include a single person moving several times, as well as those who have returned home and are no longer internally displaced.

The report also said that last year saw a sixfold increase in climate disaster-induced displacements, rising from 1.1 million in 2009 to 6.3 million.

large_WWtFI3NBh9fKgsKMRdAYJhMLk0T0NSr-wtRgZdyAqm0.jpg

Flooding caused 75% of climate-related displacements in 2023, with drought responsible for 11%.

“Disasters are displacing more and more people each year, especially floods which displace people across the continent,” said Bilak. “Sometimes conflict and disaster overlap, such as in Nigeria, where people fleeing the violence of Boko Haram find themselves fleeing again from floods that come almost every year.”

A spokesperson for the UN’s Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs said flooding is increasingly causing mass displacement that requires humanitarian intervention.

“There can be no humanitarian solution to the climate crisis – but the humanitarian system is adapting and responding to help people most affected by emergencies and building resilience to climate shocks,” the spokesperson said.

https://www.theguardian.com/global-...rom-homes-by-war-and-climate-disasters-report
 
Africa's population is set to double by 2050. They'll literally fuck themselves into starvation. Not our problem. Helping them is tantamount to rewarding bad behaviour. Wild animals do shit like this, just reproduce until the food resources in the environment can no longer support them, then they die off en masse. You'd think humans would know better, but not these ones.
 
I mean, millions of people around the world are close to dying or severely suffering at any given time. That's always been the case. It's just the nature of human existence. If we were to help all those suffering and starving, would the problem go away? No, there would just be more babies made by parents who don't have the resources to take care of them. Thus, the suffering and starvation would continue.

The only way to significantly reduce the amount of human suffering in places like Africa would be to reduce the number of people having kids they don't have the means to take care of. But that's never going to happen.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

LeonardoBjj
Social HIV risk rises as climate disasters push African women to sell sex
2
Replies
38
Views
1K
Legumes
Legumes
LeonardoBjj
International Almost two dozen countries at high risk of acute hunger, UN report reveals
Replies
10
Views
319
Gotosleepho
Gotosleepho
LeonardoBjj
International ‘Almost unparalleled suffering’ in Gaza as UN says nearly 70% of those killed are women and children
2 3
Replies
41
Views
773
ColemanwastheGOAT
ColemanwastheGOAT

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,253,242
Messages
56,571,533
Members
175,285
Latest member
MANIYN06

Share this page

Back
Top