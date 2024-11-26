I mean, millions of people around the world are close to dying or severely suffering at any given time. That's always been the case. It's just the nature of human existence. If we were to help all those suffering and starving, would the problem go away? No, there would just be more babies made by parents who don't have the resources to take care of them. Thus, the suffering and starvation would continue.



The only way to significantly reduce the amount of human suffering in places like Africa would be to reduce the number of people having kids they don't have the means to take care of. But that's never going to happen.