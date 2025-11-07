650lb Sumo
Well thinking of trying it, I might get into it if I like it. Seems like everyone else has been drinking these drinks for a while.
This is the big chain in my town. The weather is cool and overcast. I have a sweet tooth and like lots of milk in my tea, so would lean more towards something milky and sugary than something strong and dark.
Hopefully it can help me concentrate for lots of tapping at a computer and paperwork, and lots of driving in between. And if it's something festive/seasonal all the better.
I've had very few of these type of drinks in my life and even then it was generally someone buying it for me, so I'm pretty much coming in as an ingénu. I don't know any of the terminology. Your recommendations please (if whatever you think would be the best match isn't on their website, go ahead and recommend it anyway and I can have a look in a bigger town):
Thanks!
