Food & Drink Thinking of getting into Takeaway Coffee ☕ - Recommend me a Drink

Well thinking of trying it, I might get into it if I like it. Seems like everyone else has been drinking these drinks for a while.

This is the big chain in my town. The weather is cool and overcast. I have a sweet tooth and like lots of milk in my tea, so would lean more towards something milky and sugary than something strong and dark.

Hopefully it can help me concentrate for lots of tapping at a computer and paperwork, and lots of driving in between. And if it's something festive/seasonal all the better.

I've had very few of these type of drinks in my life and even then it was generally someone buying it for me, so I'm pretty much coming in as an ingénu. I don't know any of the terminology. Your recommendations please (if whatever you think would be the best match isn't on their website, go ahead and recommend it anyway and I can have a look in a bigger town):

Thanks!

1541620371758-GettyImages-517017455.jpeg
 
If you just drink black coffee you first of all will like it after you get through the on ramp, and second you will know when you have shit coffee or good coffee because you'll be able to taste it.
 
Black Iced Coffee is all I need.
 
I'll have one of the vanilla bullshit things.....latte...cappa...whatever.

Milk and Coffee!!! Ooooh, who would have thought? Milk and Coffee!

 
White chocolate mochas are what got me into coffee, they taste exactly like these things called Cadillacs that we used to make in jail, we'd mix instant coffee with Milky Way candy bars and hot cocoa powder and be zoomed up all night

I met some chick at a boxing match in Reno and she took me to Starbucks in the morning and got me a white chocolate mocha and it tasted like them ole Cadillacs and got me all zoomed up again

Ole Pete's been a coffee man ever since

I grind fresh beans and brew my own black coffee now but it was a good entry point drink
 
I'm drinking

Kimbo Crema Intensa Whole Coffee Beans, Medium Roast​


At the moment. Bang for buck it's pretty decent. Like a premium coffee but I'm getting it £16.60 a kg.
 
The fook do i know about that hipster millennial g@y a$s s#it !?

Go get a beer, don't be scared homie !
 
Osculater said:
Black coffee, blacker the better
That's what my fiancée says..

What puzzles me the most is both of us are caucasian, we both live in a white neighborhood. Hell, the only black guys we know are their friends from HS.
 
Chama said:
That's what my fiancée says..

What puzzles me the most is both of us are caucasian, we both live in a white neighborhood. Hell, the only black guys we know are their friends from HS.
<KingstonFrown>
 
Didn t read but wondering how one ends up having these thoughts. Why the fuck would anyone actively get into something as pedestrian as take out coffee…
 
Mocha with added espresso. Punish your heart a bit

Don’t be afraid to be a little sweet.
 
Black coffee's for hipsters, just get a latte,
 
I like black coffee in the morning, cappuccino or latte in the afternoon
 
