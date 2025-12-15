California looks to boost oil production, but refinery closures threaten gas supply With the announcement of plans to shut down two oil refineries in California, consumers — as well as oil producers and businesses — could expect to see higher gas prices in the future. A year

Combined with Phillips 66 Refinery closure, 17% of California's fuel supply will be gone for 2026.With the announcement of plans to shut down two oil refineries in California, consumers — as well as oil producers and businesses — could expect to see higher gas prices in the future.A year ago, Phillips 66 announced that it would close its 139,000-barrel-per-day refinery Wilmington Los Angeles in the fourth quarter of 2025.Approximately 600 employees and 300 contractors worked at the Los Angeles refinery, according to a news release from Phillips 66 published last year.Valero submitted a notice in April to end refining operations at its 145,000-barrel-per-day Benicia refinery in the Bay Area by April 2026.These closures are part of a trend of waning refinery capacity on the West Coast. In 2024, Phillips 66 ended operations at its Rodeo refinery, and Marathon closed its Martinez refinery in 2020.While Gov. Gavin Newsom has had a bit of a change of heart when it comes to the oil industry in California, there’s a concern that it’s too little, too late. California is set to lose 17% of its oil refinery capacity within the next year from these closuresAnd these two refineries might not be the only ones closing since the bill approved late year.