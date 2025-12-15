Economy Think California Gasoline is expensive now? Buckle Up... Valero is pulling out of Cali after Phillips due to additional State Mandates

Combined with Phillips 66 Refinery closure, 17% of California's fuel supply will be gone for 2026.

California looks to boost oil production, but refinery closures threaten gas supply
California looks to boost oil production, but refinery closures threaten gas supply

With the announcement of plans to shut down two oil refineries in California, consumers — as well as oil producers and businesses — could expect to see higher gas prices in the future. A year
With the announcement of plans to shut down two oil refineries in California, consumers — as well as oil producers and businesses — could expect to see higher gas prices in the future.

A year ago, Phillips 66 announced that it would close its 139,000-barrel-per-day refinery Wilmington Los Angeles in the fourth quarter of 2025.

Approximately 600 employees and 300 contractors worked at the Los Angeles refinery, according to a news release from Phillips 66 published last year.

Valero submitted a notice in April to end refining operations at its 145,000-barrel-per-day Benicia refinery in the Bay Area by April 2026.

These closures are part of a trend of waning refinery capacity on the West Coast. In 2024, Phillips 66 ended operations at its Rodeo refinery, and Marathon closed its Martinez refinery in 2020.

While Gov. Gavin Newsom has had a bit of a change of heart when it comes to the oil industry in California, there’s a concern that it’s too little, too late. California is set to lose 17% of its oil refinery capacity within the next year from these closures


And these two refineries might not be the only ones closing since the bill approved late year.

 
Is the argument that Valero shouldn't have been fined for air quality violations and other tragedy of the commons it inflicts? Or that the industry regulations it faces are too strict?
 
so you’re saying…

they’re going to open elsewhere in the us. so what do you think it means? they want to kill all the jews? they’re banning the color purple? or perhaps, california isn’t a viable option due to their specific standards
 
lol... yeah that's it

Because Gavin freaked out when Valero told him to go fuck himself and offered to bail them out.


California in Talks to Pay Hundreds of Millions to Valero to Stave Off Refinery Shutdown (Sept 9th, 2025)​


But Valero decided to take a $1Billion loss and pull out of the state completely instead

We'll definitely see in 2026

California gas prices could reach $8 by end of 2026, report says​

California gas prices could reach $8 by end of 2026, report says

The study, led by Michael A. Mische of USC's Marshall School of Business, projects regular gasoline could cost between $7.35 and $8.43 per gallon — up from the statewide average of $4.82.
The study, led by Michael A. Mische of USC's Marshall School of Business, projects that regular gasoline could cost between $7.35 and $8.43 per gallon — up from the statewide average of $4.82 as of April 23, 2025. While the exact price point depends on market variables, Mische says there is a clear trend: "The models all indicate the same thing — the price of gas is going up."

A major contributor to the projected price spike is the scheduled closure of two key oil refineries: Phillips 66 in Los Angeles and Valero in Benicia.

According to the report, these closures would reduce California's refining capacity by 21% over the next three years, potentially removing 6.6 million to 13.1 million gallons of gasoline per day from the state's fuel supply. California currently consumes over 13.1 million gallons of gasoline daily, while producing less than 24% of its crude oil needs.

"We're not going to see a 20% drop in demand to match that reduction," Mische said. "That creates a significant supply shortfall."

Mische highlighted points from the study in an interview with CBS13 that create a mix of factors driving up prices: Increasing state excise and sales tax, expanding cap-and-trade program costs, a pending change to the Low Carbon Fuel Standard, declining in-state oil production and refinery capacity, the state's lack of incoming fuel pipelines, and increasing reliance on costly maritime transport.
 
Did you forget your meds? I'm asking which standards specifically you feel are too burdensome.
Is there a specific regulation or fine you oppose here?
 
prediction:
so you’re saying you hate fish and just want companies to pollute until children all die and cats play with dogs on the streets

anyway here’s a simple google for you since that’s just too much for you

Why California's Regulations Are Seen as "Worse":
  • Unique Fuel Blend (CARBOB): California requires a specific, cleaner gasoline blend, which is more expensive to produce, limiting imports and increasing costs.
  • Stringent Environmental Rules: Broad carbon emission rules and stricter environmental standards increase operational expenses for refineries.
  • Increased Oversight & Inventory Mandates: Recent laws give regulators power to set minimum fuel inventories and potentially cap profits, adding complexity and costs, say industry critics.
  • "Oil Island" Effect: These factors reduce California's refining capacity (leading to closures like Phillips 66 and Valero), making it more reliant on imports and vulnerable to supply disruptions.
 
Boutique blends have been around for ages and it helped reduce smog and pollution. Are you arguing that we've improved air quality at too high a financial cost?

What mandates or rules specifically are you opposed to? I'm opposed to profit caps in general and those have been rolled back.
 
Liberals just cannot seem to self reflect and see how something like this can happen or why Trump won in 2024.

You have the state with the best climate out of all 50 states, maybe the entire world, and you have large businesses and people fleeing it and moving to states that have heat waves like in Texas or hurricanes like in Florida.
 
I’m ready to go all ev’s and even then, electric is an active target of price hikes, there is no escaping this brainrot politics
 
goddamn i even wrote it at the beginning
 
