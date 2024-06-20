  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Social Things you'd like to do but wouldn't for whatever reason.....

Travel.

Reason is purely financial. I'm always saving for something.

It's been a key source in a lot of my low moods and negative feelings over the years.

I'm hoping to be in my first home by early August. Once it is done, at least one big one a year and one or two small trips...
 
Competing at fighting.

I love the sports of kickboxing and muay thai but I don't want the CTE and injuries that come with it.. so I have restrained my self to the gym for my whole life. From time to time I would do some hard sparring but most of the time I don't.
 
Sail around the world.

Would love to, but doubt I will ever have the time while I am still relatively "young" due to work, kids, responsibilities... When I eventually can, I will be old and tired, and probably will not be up to it.
 
BJJ

I really enjoyed the short time of learning it, but I stopped for 2 reasons.

1. I kept re-injuring my ribs
2. No gyms at the time seemed to be taking ringworm and staph seriously, so the mat cleanliness was not up to my standards.
 
Buy a motorcycle. I used to have a dirt bike but always wanted a street bike. No way would I drive one around Vegas though.
 
SalvadorAllende said:
Competing at fighting.

I love the sports of kickboxing and muay thai but I don't want the CTE and injuries that come with it.. so I have restrained my self to the gym for my whole life. From time to time I would do some hard sparring but most of the time I don't.
Click to expand...

This is similar to me but I just want to train some sort of stand up. Thing is I don't want the CTE and if I can't really spar then I don't really want to do it at all. So I just stick to BJJ.
 
Fedorgasm said:
I really enjoyed the short time of learning it, but I stopped for 2 reasons.

2. No gyms at the time seemed to be taking ringworm and staph seriously, so the mat cleanliness was not up to my standards.
Click to expand...
Great point. Had to stop wrestling and never got into BJJ for that reason. Prone to skin infections, so I cannot roll with people with bad hygiene or the place being dirty. It sucks. Always wanted to learn but damn genetics.
 
ObsoleteSoul said:
Great point. Had to stop wrestling and never got into BJJ for that reason. Prone to skin infections, so I cannot roll with people with bad hygiene or the place being dirty. It sucks. Always wanted to learn but damn genetics.
Click to expand...
Yup. I'm very susceptible to skin infections too. It sucks because people who aren't as susceptible act like it's no big deal or think I'm being a hypochondriac.

If everyone was as vulnerable to it as we are, gyms would be cleaner.
 
Fedorgasm said:
Yup. I'm very susceptible to skin infections too. It sucks because people who aren't as susceptible act like it's no big deal or think I'm being a hypochondriac.

If everyone was as vulnerable to it as we are, gyms would be cleaner.
Click to expand...
Oh, I heard the same sort of stuff. No big whoop... My ass. Until you have to get staph, mersa, and/or folliculitis cleared up by getting cut into and given plenty of drugs, then shut it up.

Though this issue it does make one fairly meticulous in keeping their body clean and house in tip-top shape... Guess that is one plus.
 
I'd like to become a Japanese pornstar, unfortunately I'm not Japanese and my dick isn't reliable enough.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,843
Messages
55,720,650
Members
174,911
Latest member
vera2

Share this page

Back
Top