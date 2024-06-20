William Huggins
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2017
- Messages
- 16,013
- Reaction score
- 12,917
Well, what are the things you'd like to do in life but for whatever reason, you'll not do them.....
Nice try FBIWell, what are the things you'd like to do in life but for whatever reason, you'll not do them.....
I've said it before, we have some very lazy FBI agents posting here.Nice try FBI
Nice try FBI
I've said it before, we have some very lazy FBI agents posting here.
'We implemented 'Operation Passive Aggressive trawler' on Sherdog today sir! Lets give it a week'Look if you don't want to post your degenerate fantasies, it's okay!!
Did you miss all of those Cops episodes that said "Anything you say (or type) may be used against you in a court of law" ?Look if you don't want to post your degenerate fantasies, it's okay!!
Well, what are the things you'd like to do in life but for whatever reason, you'll not do them.....
Competing at fighting.
I love the sports of kickboxing and muay thai but I don't want the CTE and injuries that come with it.. so I have restrained my self to the gym for my whole life. From time to time I would do some hard sparring but most of the time I don't.
Great point. Had to stop wrestling and never got into BJJ for that reason. Prone to skin infections, so I cannot roll with people with bad hygiene or the place being dirty. It sucks. Always wanted to learn but damn genetics.I really enjoyed the short time of learning it, but I stopped for 2 reasons.
2. No gyms at the time seemed to be taking ringworm and staph seriously, so the mat cleanliness was not up to my standards.
Yup. I'm very susceptible to skin infections too. It sucks because people who aren't as susceptible act like it's no big deal or think I'm being a hypochondriac.Great point. Had to stop wrestling and never got into BJJ for that reason. Prone to skin infections, so I cannot roll with people with bad hygiene or the place being dirty. It sucks. Always wanted to learn but damn genetics.
Oh, I heard the same sort of stuff. No big whoop... My ass. Until you have to get staph, mersa, and/or folliculitis cleared up by getting cut into and given plenty of drugs, then shut it up.Yup. I'm very susceptible to skin infections too. It sucks because people who aren't as susceptible act like it's no big deal or think I'm being a hypochondriac.
If everyone was as vulnerable to it as we are, gyms would be cleaner.