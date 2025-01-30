  • Work is still on-going to rebuild the site styling and features. Please report any issues you may experience so we can look into it.

Social Things you use to love to participate often, but now you find boring.

I'd say playing video games.

Watching MMA is getting boring, nothing too exciting to look forward to there.

Drinking, just doesn't do it for me anymore.

Reading books is very boring. Use to be an avid reader, but that all changed.

Exercising, use to love it, now it's a pain in the ass. Just not motivated at all.

How about you guys?
 
I tried to watch some pro football over the weekend and didn't last long. When I was much younger pro football was fun to watch. Now it does little for me.
 
I tried to watch some pro football over the weekend and didn't last long. When I was much younger pro football was fun to watch. Now it does little for me.
Which game in particular? Who were the teams you were watching?
 
