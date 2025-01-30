Takes Two To Tango
The one who doesn't fall, doesn't stand up.
Platinum Member
- Joined
Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
35,755
- Reaction score
48,500
I'd say playing video games.
Watching MMA is getting boring, nothing too exciting to look forward to there.
Drinking, just doesn't do it for me anymore.
Reading books is very boring. Use to be an avid reader, but that all changed.
Exercising, use to love it, now it's a pain in the ass. Just not motivated at all.
How about you guys?
