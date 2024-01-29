Things you didn't believe that could happen

Xoleth
You're only winning if someone is losing.
For example, watching Sean Strickland fights, I wouldn't have thought that, after the Cannonier or Imavov fights, he could get, 3 times in a row, Performance of the Night, Performance of the Night, Fight of the Night.
Or, Jan Blachowicz, in his UFC beginnings, losing to Cummins and being 1-4... I wouldn't have guessed he could become a defending champion... or even a top 3 fighter actually.
You?
