Things you didn't believe that could happen

For example, watching Sean Strickland fights, I wouldn't have thought that, after the Cannonier or Imavov fights, he could get, 3 times in a row, Performance of the Night, Performance of the Night, Fight of the Night.

Or, Jan Blachowicz, in his UFC beginnings, losing to Cummins and being 1-4... I wouldn't have guessed he could become a defending champion... or even a top 3 fighter actually.

You?
 
Pride FC going under. I still miss it so much!

The Fedor / Nogueira / Cro Cop era my favorite era in MMA history!
 
Igor beating Telligman.

The other Igor beating Sperry.

Dana's entire career.

Fedor doing to Nog what he did to Nog.

Conor's success.

Jones' entire career.

Francis' boxing match.

Rogan's success.

Overeem failing to get a UFC belt.
 
I've been a Charles and Sean fan since they debuted and I never thought for a second either of them would ever become champion
 
Jones fighting at HW. I honestly thought he'd be in jail before coming back.
 
A Diaz throwing in the towel.



Jacare getting subbed. And he ended his MMA career with the same injury that ended his BJJ career
It was particularly bad because it wasn't even fully locked in. He just had enough of a hold to snap it.
 
Fedor beating Nog in their first fight. I was on the verge of tears.
 
