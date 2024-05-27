Things to do in Mexico City?

mb23100
Headed there next week. Going to be staying 5 nights. The only plans I have so far is a day trip to Teotihuacan and to spend a day at the Anthropology Museum which is right next to our hotel. Would like some suggestions on other museums, restaurants or anything else to do. Thanks in advance.
And yes, I know I'm nuts for going there during their Presidential Election day.
