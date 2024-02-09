Things that have happened since the last time Doo Ho Choi won a fight

Dana's Conscience
-TikTok was launched
-Fidel Castro died
-Donald Trump was elected, inaugurated, and served a term as president of the United States
-Terrorist attack at Ariana Grande concert
-Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville
-Harvey Weinstein faced a barrage of sexual assault allegations, which led to the MeToo movement entering the mainstream.
-Emmanuel Macron became president of France
-Mandalay Bay shooting
-Parkland high school shooting
-First ever summit between U.S. and North Korea
-Saudi Arabia began allowing women to drive
-The Armenian Revolution
-Northern White Rhinoceros became functionally extinct
-Notre Dame fire
-Christchurch Mosque Shootings
-Australian bush fires
-The UK withdrew from the EU
-Covid-19 pandemic
-George Floyd was killed
-January 6th Capitol riot
-Joe Biden inaugurated president of the United States
-Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth died. King Charles takes the throne.
-Juneteenth became a United States federal holiday
-Champlain Towes condo building collapsed in Florida
-U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban took over
-Elon Musk bought Twitter
-Russia invaded Ukraine
-Israel-Hamas war began
Why is this guy still on the roster?
