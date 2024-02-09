Things that have happened since the last time Doo Ho Choi won a fight

Dana's Conscience

Dana's Conscience

Blue Belt
@Blue
Joined
Jun 26, 2023
Messages
876
Reaction score
1,696
-TikTok was launched
-Fidel Castro died
-Donald Trump was elected, inaugurated, and served a term as president of the United States
-Terrorist attack at Ariana Grande concert
-Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville
-Harvey Weinstein faced a barrage of sexual assault allegations, which led to the MeToo movement entering the mainstream.
-Emmanuel Macron became president of France
-Mandalay Bay shooting
-Parkland high school shooting
-First ever summit between U.S. and North Korea
-Saudi Arabia began allowing women to drive
-The Armenian Revolution
-Northern White Rhinoceros became functionally extinct
-Notre Dame fire
-Christchurch Mosque Shootings
-Australian bush fires
-The UK withdrew from the EU
-Covid-19 pandemic
-George Floyd was killed
-January 6th Capitol riot
-Joe Biden inaugurated president of the United States
-Prince Philip and Queen Elizabeth died. King Charles takes the throne.
-Juneteenth became a United States federal holiday
-Champlain Towes condo building collapsed in Florida
-U.S. withdrew from Afghanistan and the Taliban took over
-Elon Musk bought Twitter
-Russia invaded Ukraine
-Israel-Hamas war began

Why is this guy still on the roster?
 
He is only young. Talented prospect.

Also lol at 'Saudi Arabia began allowing women to drive'
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,231,024
Messages
55,044,447
Members
174,569
Latest member
Pennyovert

Share this page

Back
Top