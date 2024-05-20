Things that happen to you when you were younger that dont anymore

I was thinking about this recently. By recently I mean right now.

- I used to fall out of bed when I was sleeping. Last time I was around a teenager but I think it might've happened again when i was a bit older. Cant remember for sure.

- Soap and shampoo burning my eyes in the shower. When I was a kid it was really bad. Now it never happens. I guess its probably because I'm conditioned to close my eyes in the shower when washing now.

- trying to pee in the trashcan after waking up in a daze. I cant be the only one who ever did this. Though I think I only ever did it once.

any others?
 
