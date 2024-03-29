Things that are surprisingly worse with new technology

Fedorgasm
I've noticed many times when I talk to people on the phone, there's a delay that causes us to talk over each other because we think the other person is done talking.
I don't ever remember this being an issue with old landline phones. Feels like it cropped up once everything went to cellular and VOIP.
What other things have inexplicably gotten worse as technology has gotten better?
