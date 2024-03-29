Things that are surprisingly worse with new technology

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
28,200
Reaction score
35,768
I've noticed many times when I talk to people on the phone, there's a delay that causes us to talk over each other because we think the other person is done talking.

I don't ever remember this being an issue with old landline phones. Feels like it cropped up once everything went to cellular and VOIP.

What other things have inexplicably gotten worse as technology has gotten better?
 
Game consoles.

Used to be able to get a new console, connect it up, chuck in your game & boom.....you're playing.

Now you plug it in, sign into bullshit, put in a game & download crap for hours....then you can start playing.

<WhitmanDefeat>
 
Fedorgasm said:
I've noticed many times when I talk to people on the phone, there's a delay that causes us to talk over each other because we think the other person is done talking.

I don't ever remember this being an issue with old landline phones. Feels like it cropped up once everything went to cellular and VOIP.

What other things have inexplicably gotten worse as technology has gotten better?
Click to expand...
I think communication as a whole has suffered massively due to technology sir.

Customer service of every kind just about.

Dating is a fuckin mess from what I can tell.

Shopping (I still don't buy online).
 
RV's...... saw a really nice looking one roll up, and then I looked at the roof, and there were all sorts of cracks.........
 
AI customer service, yall not ready
 
Van Daz said:
Game consoles.

Used to be able to get a new console, connect it up, chuck in your game & boom.....you're playing.

Now you plug it in, sign into bullshit, put in a game & download crap for hours....then you can start playing.

<WhitmanDefeat>
Click to expand...

Im glad I don't play games anymore lol.
Stopped 10 years ago and haven't missed it a bit.
 
Health.

For example, processed foods are destroying entire generations of people. When we ate simple foods, unfucked with by technology, everyone was better off.

Now we have land whales and all sorts of decrepit zombies roaming the earth.
 
ssBaldy said:
AC controls in cars. The fucker who decided they should be hidden in the sensir infotainment panel needs to be lynched.
Click to expand...
This. I work at a car dealership and we've had customers bring there cars in because their touch screen controls were acting up. One was turning on the heated front seats in the summer and another was the heat beaing turned on full blast, that customer also had a manual knob to turn it off, but i don't think the heated seat customer had a switch to turn it off.
 
SilvaLegacy said:
This. I work at a car dealership and we've had customers bring there cars in because their touch screen controls were acting up. One was turning on the heated front seats in the summer and another was the heat beaing turned on full blast, that customer also had a manual knob to turn it off, but i don't think the heated seat customer had a switch to turn it off.
Click to expand...

Nothing should be touch screen in a car. You have to look at the screen and take your eyes off the road.

Reject touch screen. Return to knobs and buttons.
 
SilvaLegacy said:
This. I work at a car dealership and we've had customers bring there cars in because their touch screen controls were acting up. One was turning on the heated front seats in the summer and another was the heat beaing turned on full blast, that customer also had a manual knob to turn it off, but i don't think the heated seat customer had a switch to turn it off.
Click to expand...

All console car controls. The old knobs and dials worked fine. The touch screens add nothing except an expensive part to break and need replaced.
 
Simple single function machines Will run for decades with very little maintenance work. But we all decided we'd much rather have a washing machine with Wi-Fi that lasts exactly as long as the warranty.
 
You guys say this but just wait till we can customize fuck dolls.

game changer imo
 
Searching for jobs. All these web applications to help you complete or apply for a job are terrible. Back in the day it was fill out this application and done. Now it is upload your resume and then it loads incorrectly. Then you have to fix what was put in and then you have to add attachments, and don't even get me started on assessments that you have to take after the long ass application process.
 
Appeals to authority.

Few people have real debates with their own opinions and thoughts. People just shove "sources" in each other's faces, with nary an original thought to be had. It's why when you take these phones away, a lot of people have trouble doing basic math. There's no "source" to tell them if it's right or wrong, and they don't know how to do it in their heads, let alone be confident enough to know what the right answer is.
 
Young people can't fucking TALK to humans anymore.

Bunch of goddamn retarded with ADHD and no social skills because they have had a screen in their face their whole life.
 
chardog said:
Samsung refrigerator
Click to expand...
Yeah I’ll add refrigerators in general. Used to be they went decades before having problems, and when they did you could get them fixed for a reasonable price. Now you’re lucky if they last 10 years and cost more to fix for even a minor problem than to just replace. It’s fucking criminal
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,234,916
Messages
55,316,519
Members
174,734
Latest member
ChowderHead

Share this page

Back
Top