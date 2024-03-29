Things that are surprisingly worse with new technology

Appeals to authority.



Few people have real debates with their own opinions and thoughts. People just shove "sources" in each other's faces, with nary an original thought to be had. It's why when you take these phones away, a lot of people have trouble doing basic math. There's no "source" to tell them if it's right or wrong, and they don't know how to do it in their heads, let alone be confident enough to know what the right answer is.