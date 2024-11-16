  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

Things just got interesting. Drake placed a bet for Jones.

GceqkU2XgAINKE2


Last night Drake lost with his Tyson pick, is Jones the winning horse (or duck) tonight?
 
already proved immune to it before
goat-curse-slayer-v0-7tqqmrkhfwla1.jpg


mb multiple number of courses needed to beat jones
but smth tells me he made a deal with the devil to never lose
 
I'm not convinced Stipe has a chance until Randy Couture picks Jones to win. *callback to the olden days*
 
I’ve been waiting for this moment my whole life time to bet the house on grandpa Stipe !!!!! Thanks Drake
 
don't ask said:
I'm not convinced Stipe has a chance until Randy Couture picks Jones to win. *callback to the olden days*
Click to expand...

Couture didnt make an official pick but he said he thinks Stipe has a real chance to beat Jon. Sounds like he might be favoring him.
 
