There was a post a little while back about what peoples opinions on Thiago making a run at the title were. In that thread I said that if I were in the UFC I would not give him the types of fights that push him towards a title becasue he has tested twice and is injury prone. The guy is an unstable investment in my eyes which sucks because he is very talented and capable. In that thread some people basically said that it was crazy to have him fight unknowns or bad fighters because he was clearly better than that but then he goes out and misses weight in his very next fight...