They're making a Spinal Tap sequel?

LEWIS540
.
@Titanium
- Joined
- Jan 20, 2002
- Messages
- 35,924
- Reaction score
- 30,862
Just read about this. Seems like a really odd choice.
The original is legit one of the greatest comedies ever made, and the extra little titbits added over the years have been good......that said a follow up to a story of of an ageing/declining rock band 40 years after the fact, seems a bit unnecessary.
Will watch, but not overly optimistic.
The original is legit one of the greatest comedies ever made, and the extra little titbits added over the years have been good......that said a follow up to a story of of an ageing/declining rock band 40 years after the fact, seems a bit unnecessary.
Will watch, but not overly optimistic.