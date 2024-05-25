They're making a Spinal Tap sequel?

LEWIS540

LEWIS540

.
@Titanium
Joined
Jan 20, 2002
Messages
35,924
Reaction score
30,862
Just read about this. Seems like a really odd choice.

The original is legit one of the greatest comedies ever made, and the extra little titbits added over the years have been good......that said a follow up to a story of of an ageing/declining rock band 40 years after the fact, seems a bit unnecessary.

Will watch, but not overly optimistic.
 
First time I heard of the film. Is the first film any good?
 
tomjones said:
First time I heard of the film. Is the first film any good?
Click to expand...
One of the funniest movies of all time. Like, top 3 imo.
You don’t have to be a musician to laugh at it, but it helps lol.
 
I will reserve both judgement and doubt.

That collection of comic minded people has done enough great comedy work for me to give them the benefit of the doubt.
For now.
 
tomjones said:
First time I heard of the film. Is the first film any good?
Click to expand...

No, I heard all this buzz about how amazing and hilarious it was for decades, finally watched it a few years ago, it's not funny and it's not even really entertaining

I think it's one of those things that was great in its time but if you don't have nostalgia for it or don't care about that kind of music then it won't land the same
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

T
Making a realistic UFC 301 Card
Replies
15
Views
716
Danespina
Danespina

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,238,885
Messages
55,591,720
Members
174,836
Latest member
justmark

Share this page

Back
Top