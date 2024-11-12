  • We are requiring that all users add Two-Step Verification (2FA) to their accounts, as found here: https://forums.sherdog.com/account/security Within one week, we will automatically set this up, so please make the necessary arrangements. Reach out to an admin if you encounter issues, and we apologize for any inconvenience.

They should Livestream security camera footage from prisons

Think about it. Guards can't be everywhere at once. They can't even watch all the monitors at once. So why not let the public help out?

Bored losers might tune in just to see what's going on in prison, and if someone's getting shanked in a hallway or something they can report it to the guard that's on duty.

People might spend hours just snitching on prisoners.
 
